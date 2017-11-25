November 24-30, 2017: This week in Memphis history

VOL. 10 | NO. 48 | Saturday, November 25, 2017

2012: Memphis Federal Court Judge Samuel “Hardy” Mays rules the six suburban towns and cities in Shelby County have to stop their movement toward suburban school districts, voiding the moves they already had made, including school board elections. The six suburbs will soon restart the efforts with the formal work toward building the school systems from the ground up starting in January 2014 toward an opening of all six of the districts eight months later.

1991: The first Memphis State Tigers basketball game is played at The Pyramid, marking the team’s move from the Mid-South Coliseum after 26 years. The Tigers, coached by Larry Finch and with a lineup that includes Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway, David Vaughn, Billy Smith and Anthony Douglas, lose the game to DePaul 92-89. In less than 15 years, the Tigers would be playing their home games at yet another arena, FedExForum.

1974: Architect Roy Harrover addresses the Memphis Area Planners Club about his plans for the latest Downtown redevelopment project. It is called Volunteer Park, to be built on the southern half of Mud Island, where a small airstrip is located when the Mississippi River doesn’t flood parts of the island. Volunteer Park would become Mud Island River Park, with the land being raised to avoid the annual flooding. Over time, what began as a simple park would include a river museum, an amphitheater and a scale model of the Mississippi River. Though some city leaders had advocated for a theme park like Nashville’s then-new Opryland on the southern half of Mud Island, other leaders were already well along with plans for such an amusement park at the Fairgrounds, which would become Libertyland.

1954: Among the new privilege licenses listed in The Daily News, The Hippodrome Roll Arena restaurant at 500 Beale St. The roller skating rink east of what would become Danny Thomas Boulevard was part nightclub, part exhibition hall and part rink.