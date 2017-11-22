VOL. 10 | NO. 48 | Saturday, November 25, 2017

Starry Nights at Shelby Farms Park will be open nightly Friday, Nov. 24, through Tuesday, Dec. 29 (closed Nov. 27). Drive through the annual holiday light display, then stop by Mistletoe Village to meet Santa, visit the Starry Petting Zoo, shop local artisans, enjoy live holiday music, and more. Visit shelbyfarmspark.org/starrynights for hours, details and tickets.

Hattiloo Theatre will perform Ekundayo Bandele’s musical “Take the Soul Train to Christmas” Friday, Nov. 24, through Dec. 17 at 37 S. Cooper St. Visit hattiloo.org for times and tickets.

Circuit Playhouse will present “Junie B. Jones, the Musical” Friday, Nov. 24, through Dec. 23 at 51 S. Cooper St. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for times and tickets.

T.O. Fuller State Park’s day-after-Thanksgiving hike takes place Friday, Nov. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., starting at the visitors center, 1500 W. Mitchell Road. Observe nature and learn about the park’s unique history during a 4.5-mile hike along the Discovery Trail (rated moderate). Cost is free. For details, call the park office at 901-543-7581 or email park ranger Tony Mitchell at tony.b.mitchell@tn.gov.

Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park’s day-after-Thanksgiving hike is Friday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon, starting at the visitors center, 910 Riddick Road in Millington. Meet Ranger Sam to hike the 1-mile Woodland Trail loop, take in some gorgeous scenery and see where turkeys actually live. Cost is free. For details, call the park office at 901-876-5215 or email park ranger Samantha Cox at samantha.cox@tn.gov.

The Peabody Hotel’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony takes place Friday, Nov. 24, with events from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 149 Union Ave. The festivities begin with the morning duck march, followed by local choirs singing holiday classics and ending with a special performance by Memphis Symphony Orchestra. Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive immediately after the afternoon duck march (5 p.m.) to light the tree and pass out candy. Cost is free. Visit peabodymemphis.com.

Germantown’s holiday tree lighting will take place Friday, Nov. 24, in Municipal Park, 1900 S. Germantown Road. Families gather in Municipal Square at 5 p.m. to sing holiday songs, toast marshmallows and witness the lighting of the tree at 5:30 p.m. Afterward, enjoy refreshments and visit with Santa inside City Hall. Cost is free. Visit germantown-tn.gov.

Memphis Botanic Garden’s Holiday Wonders at the Garden opens Friday, Nov. 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. The expanded holiday experience features three areas: Snowy Nights, a family-oriented outdoor area; Sculptures Bright, which lights the Sculpture Garden in evocative ways; and Trees Alight, featuring the official city of Memphis Christmas tree and a nightly LED light show. Open select nights through Dec. 30. Buy tickets at memphisbotanicgarden.com.

South Main Trolley Night will be held Friday, Nov. 24, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the South Main Historic Arts District. Enjoy art exhibitions, live music, and shopping as businesses, galleries, restaurants and shops stay open late. Visit gosouthmain.com for details.

The ninth annual WinterArts holiday artists’ market will be open daily Saturday, Nov. 25, through Christmas Eve at Park Place Centre, 1215 Ridgeway Road. Shop hand-crafted holiday gifts crafted in glass, metal, wood, fiber and clay; plus jewelry and more. Visit winterartsmemphis.com for hours and details.

The Millington Arts Council’s Holiday Makers Market is Saturday, Nov. 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 7743 Church St. in Millington. Shop artisan/maker booths for unique gifts, enjoy free hot chocolate and cookies, capture a memory in the photo booth (starting at $10) and more. Admission is free. Visit facebook.com/millingtonartscouncil for details.

Christmas in Collierville, a series of Saturday events celebrating the season, kicks off Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Collierville Town Square, 125 N. Rowlett St. Take a carriage ride, visit with Santa in the gazebo (available until 2 p.m.) and celebrate Small Business Saturday with double-decker bus shuttle rides to Carriage Crossing. All activities are free. Christmas in Collierville continues Dec. 2, 9 and 16; visit facebook.com/colliervilleparks for a schedule of each week’s events.

The fourth annual Bartlett Holiday Market will be held Saturday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bartlett Station Municipal Center, 5868 Stage Road. A wide variety of vendors will be selling handmade jewelry, boutique clothing and accessories, unique gifts and much more. Admission is free. Visit facebook.com/bartlettholidaymarket for details.

Tops Gallery will hold an opening reception for Josef Bull’s “Man Finds Meteorites in His Yard (This is Planet Earth)” exhibition Saturday, Nov. 25, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the gallery, 400 S. Front St., and from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Tops Madison Avenue Park. The exhibition runs through Jan. 12. Visit topsgallery.com.

Overton Square’s free Fall Music Series wraps up with Wyly Bigger Saturday, Nov. 25, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the heated outdoor Tower Courtyard, 2100 Trimble Place. Local beers and seasonal refreshments available for purchase. Folding chairs and blankets welcome; no coolers or outside alcoholic beverages allowed. Visit overtonsquare.com.

Memphians Hal and Julie Lansky will read and sign their children’s book, “Come On In, Young Man!” Sunday, Nov. 26, at 2 p.m. at Novel, 387 Perkins Road Extended. The book illustrates how Bernard Lansky’s simple invitation to a young Elvis Presley looking in the store window of Lansky Bros. in 1952 changed the world of music and clothing. Visit novelmemphis.com.

The Voices of the South Writing Cabaret will meet Monday, Nov. 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at TheatreSouth, 1000 S. Cooper St. (in the First Congregational Church basement). At the start of the evening, participants receive a writing prompt and write for an hour, then everyone is given the opportunity to share what they have written. Cost is free; one drink minimum. Visit voicesofthesouth.org.

The third annual Female Warriors: Armed and Delicious Giving Tuesday event is Nov. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Felicia Suzanne’s, 80 Monroe Ave. Enjoy cocktails, live music, and food from local female culinary warriors at this event, which unites restaurateurs, purveyors and culinary thought leaders to benefit the Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis. Individual tickets are $40; couples are $75 in advance or $40 each at the door. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com.

The Collierville Christmas tree lighting takes place Tuesday, Nov. 28, in Collierville Town Square, 125 N. Rowlett St. The board of mayor and aldermen will serve hot chocolate starting at 5:30 p.m., with holiday music and entertainment continuing until Santa arrives at 7 p.m. to light the tree. Cost is free. Visit collierville.com.

The Downtown Neighborhood Association will meet Tuesday, Nov. 28, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Arcade Restaurant, 540 S. Main St. Jason Wexler, president of business operations for the Memphis Grizzlies, will discuss the organization’s recent ventures, such as Grind City Media, the Memphis Hustle and esports, plus the FedExForum upgrades.

Visible Music College will present “A Visible Christmas” Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, 225 N. Main St. The annual Christmas concert will feature a blend of Christmas favorites and original music from Visible student, faculty and alumni bands. Admission is free; donations accepted. Visit visible.edu for details.

The Orpheum Theatre will host “The Phantom of the Opera” Wednesday, Nov. 29, through Dec. 10 at the theater, 203 S. Main St. Buy tickets at orpheum-memphis.com.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. Memphis Police Department neighborhood watch coordinator Betty Seago will present “Keeping Safe This Holiday Season.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

David Lusk Gallery-Memphis will hold an artist conversation with Catherine Erb Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at DLG, 97 Tillman St. Erb’s exhibition, “Angst,” is on display through Dec. 23. Visit davidluskgallery.com.