Editorial: Tigers Show What’s Possible When We Come Together

VOL. 10 | NO. 48 | Saturday, November 25, 2017

In the moments after the University of Memphis captured the AAC West football title last Saturday, senior wide receiver Anthony Miller told reporters, “When we face adversity, it’s nothing to us.”

Miller was referring to the storm that caused a nearly hour-long lightning delay mid-game. But the sentiment holds a deeper truth for longtime Tigers fans, who are preparing for their fourth straight bowl game after weathering some abysmal years not too long ago.

Rumors are swirling that second-year head coach Mike Norvell could be headed for the door if the right job offer comes along – and with several coaching shakeups in the Power 5, that could be a real possibility.

But we shouldn’t expend our collective energy debating “what if” coaching scenarios. Instead, choose to celebrate the here and now, understanding that no matter what future seasons hold, we’ll look back on these days fondly.

The progress Norvell and his predecessor, Justin Fuente, have made with the team shows the value of finding diamonds in the rough – including local players like Anthony Miller, Paxton Lynch and Austin Hall, to name just a few – and honing their talent and leadership to create a formidable team that works together.

Of course, the Tigers have faced their share of struggles, as all programs do. They’ve lost players to injuries and legal troubles. But the perseverance and resilience the team has shown during and after the storms that have roiled their ranks is a lesson all Memphians could stand to learn.

Memphis is a sports city, and our teams – Tigers football and basketball, the Grizzlies, the Redbirds – have managed to do something that more formal initiatives sometimes struggle to pull off: bring us together behind a common cause. Connect us in an age of divisiveness. Create a commonality that binds us, no matter our race, age, gender or any of the other labels we allow to come between us.

Don’t believe us? Visit Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium this Saturday as the Tigers close out their regular season. In the stands we aren’t black and white; we’re blue and gray, and we cheer with one voice.

The Tigers’ accomplishments over the past several years is good for the university. Bowl appearances come with a nice payout. Winning seasons draw recruits and generate excitement among fans.

But the success is also good for our city as a whole.

The fact sports can break down our barriers shows the barriers aren’t that high to begin with. And if we can come together for a few hours behind a common cause, we can work together over more extended periods to address some of the long-running issues our city faces.

Can football and basketball solve all of Memphis’ problems? Of course not. But it’s a starting point.

Or, to quote Norvell after Saturday’s soggy win, “It’s not the ultimate goal. The journey’s not done.”