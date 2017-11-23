Thaddeus Young Charting Own Course on the NBA Court and Off

VOL. 132 | NO. 233 | Thursday, November 23, 2017

When Thaddeus Young returns to Memphis, he needs to make extra time. When he walks out of the tunnel to get in his pre-game shooting about an hour before tip-off, everyone from FedExForum ushers to fans to Grizzlies personnel want a moment to say hi and shake hands.

When he finishes his shooting, he stops to sign autographs and take a few pictures. Just the night before, Young had returned to his alma mater, Mitchell High School, where his jersey was raised to the rafters and they formally christened the new weight room he donated to the school.

“Always a pleasure to be home,” Young said, after signing those autographs. “Especially to receive so much love from people who follow me throughout my career.”

Young, 29, and now in his 11th NBA season – second with the Indiana Pacers – has made a habit of returning the love.

“It makes a world of difference for the kids down there at Mitchell,” said Andre Turner, the boys’ basketball coach at Mitchell and a former University of Memphis and NBA player. “We’re blessed not just to have an NBA guy do great, but to love where he’s from.

“The great thing is, he doesn’t just give and then he’s gone,” Turner said. “He works out in the gym. He plays pick-up. And he moves through the community because he gets it. A lot of guys don’t quite get it. They drop a few dollars here, a few dollars there, and they’ve done their part. But when you give with your heart that’s different. And he gives with his heart.”

Young came into the league at age 19. A lot of guys lose their way. But from high school on, Young had older, wiser, heads trying to guide him. Another former Tiger and NBA player, Elliot Perry, was one of them.

“He’s a guy that’s dug into the community,” said Perry, who works as a game analyst on radio for the Grizzlies. “Camps and stuff he does (he backs Team Thad, which competes on the AAU circuit), but so many other things we don’t know about, people he helps. Anytime I’ve called on him, he’s supported anything I’m trying to do working with young people.”

Said Young: “A lot of guys taught me what not to do. It’s just about understanding and paying attention and being true to yourself. I’ve always been true to myself as opposed to following someone else’s footsteps.”

He is his own player on the court, too. A unique player who with little fanfare has put up career scoring and rebounding averages of 13.6 and 5.9, respectively. They are not that far from the career marks of native son Penny Hardaway, who averaged 15.2 points and 4.5 rebounds along with 5.0 assists.

Hardaway, however, did make four NBA All-Star teams and was popular enough to have those Lil Penny Nike commercials. Young, at 6-8 and 221 pounds, is more versatile in some ways. He’s strong enough to hold his own in the paint but also mobile enough to defend the perimeter. This season he is among the league leaders in two stats that don’t get much attention but that matter: defensive deflections and contesting 3-point shots.

“He’s like a quiet killer, doing a little bit of everything,” said Pacers teammate Victor Oladipo. “Guarding all positions, out there rebounding, scoring when he needs to. He gives us a great lift.”

Said Perry: “He brings his lunch box to work every day. It’s not flashy, it’s not pretty. The one thing I talked to him about is you carve your niche professionally, that’s what people will know you for and that’s what he’s done.

“He’s dependable, hardworking, positive attitude every day, and his teammates like him,” Perry continued. “Those things, you can’t put a value on in terms of stats. When it’s time for him to get a contract, his numbers play a part but those other things play a role, too.”

The 12th overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft by Philadelphia, Young played seven seasons with the 76ers, split a season between Minnesota and Brooklyn, played another year with the Nets, and with the Pacers he will make just under $13 million this season and close to $14 million next season.

In addition to the weight room at Mitchell, Turner says Young has provided warm-ups and shoes to make sure players don’t have to wear second-hand stuff.

“Small things, but they’re big because we’re inner-city,” Turner said. “From the neighborhood, the Walker Homes, we have a lot of pride and Thad continues to lift up the WH.”

“I’ve always said once I made it big, if I had a chance to give back, I would do that,” Young said.

He is also thinking big beyond basketball. Already, he is fascinated by real estate and he has noticed the immense changes taking in place in Memphis over the last decade.

“They’re building Midtown like crazy,” Young said. “I’ve been looking into some different things. I want to get more involved on the real estate side of things, especially in Memphis because it’s gonna be huge in the next couple of years.”

Young still has a lot of career in front of him, but he also has given consideration to the next chapter of his basketball life and believes he might be a better fit in an NBA front office than on the sideline as a coach.

“I’m very good with building relationships, getting people to see my vision,” he said. “I think I’d be very good at putting together a team. I understand the whole analytics part of the game. I’m brushing up on those skills.”

He also is open to the possibility of one day having an ownership stake in a team, something Perry believes would be a good match.

“He’s got the personality to be in that space,” Perry said.

“That’s every NBA player’s dream, to be able to own a piece of a team,” Young said. “That’s one of the things I aspire to do. But I also have other passions, like real estate and things like that. I always wanted to set my own path. And that’s what I continue to do.”