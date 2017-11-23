Retirement Community Revamp

VOL. 132 | NO. 233 | Thursday, November 23, 2017

Ray’s Take Deciding where you want to live in retirement is one of the most important questions you should ask yourself when creating your plan. Do you want to stay in the home where you are currently? Or downsize with a downstairs bedroom and no yard? Maybe a retirement community would suit you.

For so long retirement communities have been perceived as lonely, sterile places where old people went to wait on family members to remember to come for a visit as they while away the hours playing bingo or watching reruns on TV.

But there’s a new retirement community evolving as baby boomers leave the workforce for the next phase of their lives. And, as with all other aspects of retirement, boomers are changing the face, experience and reputation of these places.

There are “villages” where active retirees have access to amenities, recreational facilities and social events. Some of these communities are built with a “town square” common area that has shopping, restaurants, grocery stores and entertainment built in. Residents can ride to these communal areas on their own golf carts and ride back home at their leisure. Others cater to retirees with a centralized clubhouse, walking trails and social activities nearby.

And most are maintained by the developers or a homeowner’s association, so there is no more yardwork, painting and other chores normally associated with owning a home. Further, longer-term options for assisted care and skilled care are built in. Not the most pleasant part of planning, but essential.

These new retirement communities are scattered across the country, with new ones being developed every year, so there might be one close to where you plan to live in retirement.

Living in a retirement community doesn’t mean that life has been reduced to a series of meals, bingo games and TV reruns. Now it’s all about leading an active, involved life in a community meant to cater to your specific lifestyle. The range of choices for your retirement lifestyle now has a new dimension.

Dana’s Take Baby boomers (my generation) are bringing different attitudes toward life and living into all aspects not only of retirement but across multiple industries.

Because we’re so much more active we’ve increased the knee and hip replacement to more than double what it was only twenty years ago. We’re far more likely to go sky diving or white water rafting than our parents’ generation and love a good challenge which makes for new opportunities in the vacation industry. And we’re more likely to start a new career like consulting or teaching where we can use the experience gained in a first career to fuel a new one. The generation that coined the phrase “rock and roll” continues to have a huge impact. How will your retirement differ from your parents’ generation?

Ray Brandon, CEO of Brandon Financial Planning, and his wife, Dana, a licensed clinical social worker, can be reached at brandonplanning.com.