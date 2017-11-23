Pro Soccer in Memphis Is a Kick Worth Taking

VOL. 132 | NO. 233 | Thursday, November 23, 2017

Just over a week ago, more than 14,000 fans spilled out of the stands at Louisville Slugger Field. Not to celebrate a baseball championship, nor to rush the stage at a rock concert.

No, they swarmed the “pitch” to revel in Louisville City FC’s 1-0 victory to become United Soccer League (USL) champions.

Might we see a similar celebration one day at AutoZone Park after the Memphis USL team has won a title?

It’s at least possible because it was recently confirmed Memphis will begin play in the USL as an expansion franchise in 2019.

Official details beyond that are scarce. But I will try to shed a little light on what this is likely to look like in Memphis.

Thirty teams competed in the USL in 2017. But more are being added in 2018 and 2019, Nashville, Birmingham, Austin and Atlanta among them.

The USL is a Division 2-level professional league, a rung beneath North America’s Major Soccer League (MSL), but not set up exactly like baseball with clear affiliation across the board. In fact, no affiliation or limited affiliation is more the norm in the USL. My understanding is the Memphis franchise, at least initially, will not have direct affiliation with an MSL club.

Many of the USL franchises share or have very similar ownership groups that exist with the respective city’s Triple-A baseball team. This will hold true here, meaning the ownership group headed by Peter B. Freund that runs the Redbirds would be the primary stakeholder in the soccer franchise; the St. Louis Cardinals would have a minor ownership piece as they do now with the Redbirds.

While expansion fees for MLS franchises and stadium construction costs now reach hundreds of millions of dollars, USL expansion fees are much lower. Ray Beshoff, the lead investor in the 2018 Fresno expansion franchise, told media there that he paid an expansion fee “in excess of $5 million.”

The USL is full of franchises that, like Memphis, also have a baseball team in the Pacific Coast League. This includes Fresno, Nashville, Colorado Springs, Sacramento, Portland, Oklahoma City and Reno.

But there is not much fan crossover from minor league baseball to minor league soccer. By one estimate, it’s perhaps 20 percent. Crowds at USL games tend to be younger and more international in flavor. More hipster hats and fewer baseball caps.

The diverse demographics is one of the things that is appealing about getting a team in Memphis, too. Think about it: There are people who enjoy going Downtown for dinner or music to watch a Grizzlies game or catch a show at The Orpheum, but really have no interest in attending a baseball game. Some of those people are soccer fans, folks who would get up to watch the Premier League at 6:30 a.m. on television but would not go to AutoZone Park for baseball.

In theory, they will make that trip for pro soccer.

Interestingly, though, the USL schedule does run concurrently with the baseball season – March through September with playoffs that stretch into November. About two-thirds of the games are played on weekends (much the way the Memphis Hustle schedule is constructed at the Landers Center) to aid attendance.

Games consist of two 45-minutes halves, making it possible for a fan to get in and out in a little over two hours. Ticket prices across the league are similar to minor league baseball and with a 32-game schedule and just 16 home games, season tickets and partial packages will be more within reach.

While the Memphis ownership group likely would have to add new sales staff and perhaps a few other select positions, they would already have operations staff in place. And, there would be no new lease to absorb because they’re playing in their ballpark.

The USL has indicated more details will be forthcoming just after the first of the year. But even with just what we know now, it seems pretty obvious that adding pro soccer to the Memphis sports market is a low-risk, potentially high-reward move.

Just watch out for the Southern-fried hooligans.

Don Wade’s column appears in The Daily News and The Memphis News. Listen to Wade on “Middays with Greg & Eli” every Tuesday at noon on Sports 56 AM and 87.7 FM.