VOL. 132 | NO. 233 | Thursday, November 23, 2017

New Allegations Against Rose Emerge From Women at CBS News

The Associated Press

Updated 2:03PM
NEW YORK (AP) – The morning show where Charlie Rose worked until being fired Tuesday is reporting that two women at CBS News claim that Rose grabbed them inappropriately, with one saying he also whispered a sexual innuendo.

The accusations came to light after CBS News President David Rhodes fired the host on Tuesday for what he called "extremely disturbing and intolerable behavior" by Rose toward women at his PBS talk show. PBS has also cut ties to Rose.

"CBS This Morning" said three women at CBS have reported misconduct by Rose. The network said one didn't want details of her accusations made public, and all three requested anonymity. Rose has apologized for his actions.

Rose's former co-host Gayle King said Wednesday that it's important to keep reporting on the story.

