Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 233 | Thursday, November 23, 2017

Lane Furniture Brand Switching Parent Companies

The Associated Press

Updated 1:44PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) – The Lane furniture brand is being sold from one company to another.

United Furniture Industries Inc. says it will buy Lane from Heritage Home Group LLC.

The two companies announced the sale in a news release Tuesday without disclosing the price.

United Furniture President Larry George says the purchase includes the global rights to the Lane brand, a 750,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Belden, Mississippi, and Lane's 202,000-square-foot Royal Development recliner mechanism facility in High Point, North Carolina.

United Furniture employs about 3,500 people with manufacturing sites in Nettleton, Tupelo, Okolona, Hatley, Sherman, Vardaman and Amory, Mississippi; Archdale, High Point, Lexington and Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and Victorville, California.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 115 270 19,843
MORTGAGES 141 311 23,225
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 35 83 8,387
BUILDING PERMITS 0 338 40,366
BANKRUPTCIES 74 196 13,300
BUSINESS LICENSES 25 48 6,185
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 40 125 13,120
MARRIAGE LICENSES 15 73 4,915

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.