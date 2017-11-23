Drug Testing Company Wants to Expand in Memphis

VOL. 132 | NO. 233 | Thursday, November 23, 2017

A drug testing franchise has set its sights on Memphis as the company’s next expansion target, with a plan to open seven new locations in the market.

Fastest Labs was founded in 2008 and offers a range of drug, alcohol and DNA testing services, touting other benefits that include no appointment being required and clients getting seen within five minutes of arrival. The company also promises to send test results immediately after the visit as a way of differentiating the brand from competition.

Founder and CEO Dave Claflin said the company has a specific demographics-driven framework for the kind of markets that make sense for Fastest Labs to move into. And Memphis fits the company’s bill on a number of fronts.

“Here are the mile markers for us,” he said. “We want to see a city that has at least 100,000 in population counts. And just as important, we want to see there’s at least 7,500 businesses located within that same area of ZIP codes.

“With Memphis, we’ve got over half a million people. There’s 39,000 businesses, and from a population count we’re showing 813,181 people. So that’s why it’s of interest to us.”

Another guidepost that helps steer the company’s expansion plans? Fastest Labs looks for cities that are home to professional sports franchises. Because if it’s able to support, say, an NFL or NBA team, it tends to also be the kind of city that hits those numbers the company is also looking for.

Fastest Labs currently has 22 units open in eight states. In addition to adding seven locations in Memphis, Fastest Labs wants to grow to 50 to 60 units by the end of 2017, including in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Chicago, Cincinnati and Dallas.

The company is looking for potential franchisees to help it continue to secure its niche in the $1.5 billion drug testing market. One of the prerequisites is an upfront investment of almost $89,000.

Fastest Labs franchisee Don McClenney, a U.S. Navy veteran, recently told the publication Franchising USA that one of the reasons he chose Fastest Labs was because of the training program they put in place for franchisees.

“From the beginning, I felt that I was set up for success, which was critical.”

Fastest Labs’ founder also has a professional background with a Memphis connection via ServiceMaster’s Merry Maids brand.

“My wife and I, when we were 24, we started a Merry Maids cleaning franchise,” Claflin said. “We grew that business for 13 years and had a great business. We ended up selling it and got into another franchise that brokers overnight shipping for DHL.

“Once we got into that business, I was out cold-calling for new customers and ran across a drug testing company. And the more I visited with him, the more I realized this is a company that has not been franchised yet. I realized if I jump in here and really learn this business, we could do exactly like we did with Merry Maids.”

Claflin and his wife, LeDona, in 2008 opened LabWork NOW Drug Testing of San Antonio, Texas. As LabWork NOW grew, Claflin decided it was time to expand via franchising. Unable to trademark the name LabWork NOW, Dave applied for the trademark Fas-Tes in 2009.

In 2013, the company began using the name Fastest Labs.