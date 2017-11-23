VOL. 132 | NO. 233 | Thursday, November 23, 2017

Madison Hotel Temporarily Closing Hospitality Services

The Madison Hotel, an upscale, high-rise hotel in Downtown Memphis, has informed state officials that it will be temporarily shutting down its food and catering services, which will affect 33 workers.

The hotel’s owner, Chicago-based Aparium Hotel Group, plans to shut down eighty3 and the Twilight Sky Terrace on Jan. 15 while the hotel renovates and rebrands its food services, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN notice, filed with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The notice did not say if the affected workers would be permanently displaced or rehired when the renovations are completed sometime “early next year.”

Multiple calls to Aparium were not returned by press time.

Originally built in 1905, the nearly 80,000-square-foot hotel located at 79 Madison Ave. was acquired by Aparium in July 2016 in a quitclaim deed from Wilmont Hotel LP.

No purchase price was listed on the deed, but Aparium filed a $16 million loan through PFP Holding Co. IV LLC in conjunction with the transaction.

The Shelby County Assessor appraised the hotel at $14.7 million this year.

Founded in 2011, Aparium bills itself as a sophisticated hotel chain that combines “the business acumen of large hospitality companies with the charm of boutique hotels, bringing the disparate forces together in bustling, smaller markets,” according to the company’s website.

– Patrick Lantrip

Tigers Defeat UNO 63-52, Rivers Scores 18 Points

Forward Jimario Rivers scored a career-high 18 points and the University of Memphis led wire-to-wire in a 63-52 win over New Orleans Tuesday at FedExForum.

The Tigers are 2-1 and next play Northern Kentucky at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, at FedExForum.

Rivers finished a career-best 8-of-11 shooting, with seven rebounds and three assists. His previous career high was 16 points against UConn last season.

“Hats off to New Orleans, we knew they’d come to play. They were an NCAA Tournament team last year,” Memphis head coach Tubby Smith said. “They are a veteran ball club, so I knew they wouldn’t quit. I told our players, ‘You’ve got to respect the game, respect your opponent, and the most insignificant score is the halftime score.’”

Rivers started the game with a dunk. The Tigers and Privateers were tied twice in the opening minutes but Memphis never trailed. Memphis led by as many as 17 points in the second half.

The Tigers turned the ball over just four times in the first half and held New Orleans to just 16 points. The last time Memphis held a team to a first-half total that low was against Western Illinois in the 2014-15 season.

Jeremiah Martin finished with 15 points and was a perfect 8-of-8 on free throws. Kyvon Davenport scored in double figures for his third straight game, with 10 points.

Malik Rhodes had a team-high four assists, along with six points.

– Don Wade

Overton Students Visit D.C., Hold Vigil for DREAM Act

Two Overton High School students were part of a mass demonstration this week in Washington, D.C., to bring attention to the DREAM Act in hopes that U.S. congressmen will take notice.

Eddy Gonzalez and Silvia Vazquez, Family Career and Community Leaders of America students at Overton High, were part of a candlelight vigil Tuesday night, Nov. 21, upon their return. They worked collaboratively with the Memphis Youth Association and Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition to organize the candlelight vigil behind City Hall.

Their efforts are designed to bring attention to the DREAM Act – Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors – and impact the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which was terminated by the Trump administration earlier this year and leaves the future of immigrant families and 800,000 DACA recipients in limbo unless Congress acts and passes a new DREAM Act before the end of the year.

As one of the people directly affected by these changes, Silvia Vazquez shared her story with many, including legislative aides.

“DACA wasn’t the solution we needed, but it was a help,” Vazquez said in a press release. “Now that it has ended, the place I’ve lived in since the age of 1 and I know as home, is trying to remove me as well as 800,000 other DACA recipients and many more immigrants, such as my parents. The clean DREAM Act is the solution that could give people like me a pathway to citizenship and help us accomplish our dreams.”

These students and others impacted by DACA plan to continue advocating in their communities.

– Daily News staff

More Tennesseans to Travel This Thanksgiving Holiday

AAA projected 1.16 million Tennesseans would travel 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving, a 3.2 percent increase over last year.

That compares favorably with a national projection of 50.9 million Americans traveling this holiday, a 3.3 percent increase compared to 2016, according to AAA.

The national average would be the highest since 2014, according to AAA, even though average gasoline prices will be higher.

“Thanksgiving kicks off the start of what will likely become the busiest holiday season in more than a decade,” said Vicky Evans, assistant vice president of travel sales development for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “A strong economy and labor market are generating rising incomes and higher consumer confidence. These factors should help fuel consumer spending and generate a strong finish for the travel industry this year.”

The Thanksgiving holiday travel period is defined as Wednesday, Nov. 22, to Sunday, Nov. 26.

Meanwhile, 36,919 Tennesseans were forecast to take a flight, the most since 2006 and a 4 percent increase year over year, AAA reports, the largest increase among the three major transportation modes. The number of Tennesseans taking a train, bus or going on cruises is expected to hit 15,029.

The average gas price for regular unleaded fuel in Tennessee spiked 8 to 10 cents a gallon this month to an average of $2.31, which compares to an average of $1.94 per gallon on Thanksgiving 2016, $1.88 in 2015, and $2.59 in 2014.

The average U.S. price per gallon is $2.54, according to AAA, up from $2.14 on Thanksgiving Day in 2016 and $2.05 in 2015, but lower than $2.80 in 2014.

– Daily News staff