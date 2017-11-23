Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 233 | Thursday, November 23, 2017

Airline Defendants to Pay $95 Million in 9/11 Settlement

The Associated Press

Updated 1:47PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NEW YORK (AP) – Insurers for American Airlines, United Airlines and other aviation defendants have agreed to pay $95 million to settle claims that security lapses led planes to be hijacked in the Sept. 11 attacks.

The settlement was described in papers filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. Developers of the new World Trade Center buildings had once demanded $3.5 billion from aviation-related companies after hijacked planes destroyed three skyscrapers among five demolished buildings on Sept. 11, 2001.

Lawyers said the agreement signed last week resulted from "extensive, arms-length negotiations" by lawyers "who worked diligently for months." The agreement also said the parties make no admissions or concessions with respect to liability for the attacks.

"The court's approval of the settlement agreement will bring to a close this hard-fought 13-year litigation on terms agreeable to the parties," the lawyers said.

Attorney Desmond T. Barry Jr., who submitted the papers to U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein, declined to comment Wednesday.

Developer Larry Silverstein and World Trade Center Properties have collected more than $5 billion from other defendants through lawsuits. The money has aided the reconstruction of buildings on the 16-acre lower Manhattan site.

Earlier settlements included $135 million paid to a financial services firm that lost two-thirds of its employees.

American Airlines spokesman Matt Miller said the company is pleased to have reached a settlement.

"We will never forget that terrible day and its lasting impact including the tragic loss of 23 members of the American Airlines family," Miller said.

United Airlines declined to comment.

Bud Perrone, a spokesman for Silverstein, said the company is "pleased to have finally reached a resolution to this piece of post-9/11 litigation."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 115 270 19,843
MORTGAGES 141 311 23,225
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 35 83 8,387
BUILDING PERMITS 0 338 40,366
BANKRUPTCIES 74 196 13,300
BUSINESS LICENSES 25 48 6,185
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 40 125 13,120
MARRIAGE LICENSES 15 73 4,915

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.