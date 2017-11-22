VOL. 132 | NO. 232 | Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Lenox Park Offices Sell for $5.3 Million

Lenox Park A and Lenox Park B, a pair of Southeast Memphis office buildings topping 100,000 square feet each, have sold for a combined $5.3 million, according to a Friday, Nov. 17, deed filed with the Shelby County Register of Deeds.

Bethesda, Maryland-based CWCapital Asset Management, doing business as 6625 Lenox Park Boulevard Holdings LLC, sold the four-story offices at 6625 Lenox Park Blvd. and 3175 Lenox Park Blvd. to a buyer working as two limited liability companies: Lenox Park A LLC and Lenox Park B LLC.

Mark Knobloch, CWCapital’s senior vice president, signed the deeds on behalf of his company.

The two Class A properties are part of the Lenox Park office complex, located near the Kirby Parkway exit of Tenn. 385.

The 6625 Lenox Park building was built in 1997 and sits on 6.7 acres. It was last appraised for $4.5 million by the Shelby County Register in 2017. And 3175 Lenox Park sits on $7.8 acres and was built in 1996. It was last appraised for $6.7 million.

CWCapital bought the buildings for $6.1 million in 2014 following a foreclosure.

– Patrick Lantrip

Beale Street Music Fest Tickets on Sale Friday

Though the 2018 Beale Street Music Festival lineup hasn’t been announced yet, fans of the annual event can start getting in festival mode on Black Friday.

Tickets for next year’s festival, which runs May 4-6, go on sale Friday, Nov. 24, at ticketfly.com. Because the lineup won’t be released until February, BSMF organizers are offering a deep discount to buy during the pre-sale, with a limited number of three-day passes available for $105. Once those sell out, a second grouping of passes will be made available for $115. With the cost of a three-day pass eventually hitting $165, fans are encouraged to buy their tickets now.

“The 2017 Beale Street Music Festival was recognized by Forbes as one of five music festivals you should attend, by Fuse TV as one of the top 22 music festivals of 2017, and by Fest 300 as one of the top festivals in the world,” James L. Holt, president and CEO of Memphis in May, said in a release. “The Beale Street Music Festival is known for the wide variety of top talent who come to play, and it’s known for having some of the lowest prices in the country on three-day passes, which makes an affordable and unforgettable experience for our ticket buyers.”

VIP passes are also available, offering exclusive seating on raised, covered platforms close to each stage; VIP-only bars for beer and wine; and access to air-conditioned “comfort station” restrooms. Three-day VIP passes are $595 and are also available at ticketfly.com.

– Daily News staff

Trio of Tigers Honored for Recent Play

Senior University of Memphis quarterback Riley Ferguson was one of eight quarterbacks named a Manning Award Star of the Week and senior wide receiver Anthony Miller accepted his invitation to the Senior Bowl. The 2018 Reese’s Senior Bowl will be played Jan. 27 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

Ferguson and sophomore Darrell Henderson were also named to the American Athletic Conference weekly honor roll for their accomplishments in a West Division-clinching win against SMU Saturday, Nov. 18.

This is Ferguson’s second week as a Manning Award Star of the Week this season. He rushed for a career-high three touchdowns and added two passing touchdowns against SMU. Ferguson was 21-for-27 for 320 yards, his fifth 300-plus yard passing game this season.

Henderson finished with a career-best 278 all-purpose yards in the win over SMU, rushing 10 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

As teams have decided to kick away from sophomore kick returner Tony Pollard, Henderson fielded a career-high four kickoff returns against SMU, finishing with 116 return yards, including a 64-yard return. He also caught one pass for 15 yards. He needs just 77 yards to pass the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the first time in his Memphis career.

Miller, a Christian Brothers graduate and Burlsworth Trophy finalist, will leave Memphis with single-game, single-season and career records in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Miller is also the only Tiger receiver in school history to have multiple 1,000-yard receiving seasons and enters the Tigers’ regular season finale against East Carolina Saturday, Nov. 25, with 1,068 yards this season on 75 catches with 13 touchdowns; his 13 receiving touchdowns rank second in the country.

– Don Wade

Tickets for ‘Wicked’ on Sale Next Month

Tickets for the hit Broadway show “Wicked,” which returns to the Orpheum March 7-25, will go on sale next month.

The musical is based on the best-selling 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire. Tickets will be available starting Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. for purchase at the Orpheum website, orpheum-memphis.com, the Orpheum box office (901-525-3000) and through Ticketmaster.

The Orpheum’s 2017-2018 Broadway season is sponsored by Memphis Area Honda Dealers and SunTrust Bank.

Orpheum Theatre Group president and CEO Brett Batterson said “Wicked” is one of the only shows to play more than 100 performances at The Orpheum.

– Andy Meek

Radioactive Waste Data Removed From TDEC Website

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has removed data from its website about the amount of low-level radioactive waste going into landfills.

The information had been open to the public for years before the department said it is confidential, The Tennessean reports.

A 2007 state law cites the Atomic Energy Act and an agreement with the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission on what information to keep confidential, department spokesman Eric Ward said. However, commission spokesman David McIntyre said he knows of no law or rule that makes confidential the location and quantity of waste.

Ward said in a Friday email the department “is working toward a solution,” and it intends “to have the authority to soon begin providing that information again.”

Low-level radioactive waste includes contaminated materials from commercial reactors, such as lab supplies, machine parts, power plant equipment and debris from decommissioned nuclear plants.

Tennessee has more radioactive waste processors than any other state in the nation, according to the department. The processors can treat radioactive waste before it is disposed in landfills as low-level waste.

The waste deposited in landfills does not pose a danger to public health or the environment, according to the department.

More than 5 million pounds of low-level radioactive waste has been released into state landfills between 2014 and 2016, according to information the department no longer publishes but was accessed through cached versions of its website.

“The transparency is not there and the public is being left in the dark,” Tennessee Environmental Council board member Don Safer said. “Low level does not mean low risk.”

– The Associated Press