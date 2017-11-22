Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 232 | Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Tennessee House Members, Staff to Receive YWCA Training

The Associated Press

Updated 2:45PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee state representatives and their staffs are being required to attend sexual harassment training led by the YWCA.

The Tennessean reports House Speaker Beth Harwell, a Nashville Republican who is running for governor next year, has mandated the in-person sessions to replace a requirement to watch a 15-minute video.

Republican leadership in the Senate plans to stick with online courses.

Two former Republican lawmakers faced sexual harassment allegations that contributed to their departure from the Tennessee General Assembly.

Then-Rep. Jeremy Durham was expelled from the House last year after an attorney general's investigation outlined lurid allegations of improper sexual contact with at least 22 women during his four years in office. And former Rep. Mark Lovell resigned after a woman accused him of inappropriate touching at a legislative event.

___

Information from: The Tennessean, www.tennessean.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 73 155 19,728
MORTGAGES 95 170 23,084
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 41 48 8,352
BUILDING PERMITS 200 338 40,366
BANKRUPTCIES 50 122 13,226
BUSINESS LICENSES 14 23 6,160
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 33 85 13,080
MARRIAGE LICENSES 28 58 4,900

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.