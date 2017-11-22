Memphis Could Say Cheers to Main Street Consumption

VOL. 132 | NO. 232 | Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Memphis could open itself up to a new world of tourism and entertainment if the city council toasts an ordinance amendment.

Residents and visitors alike would be able to carry and consume open plastic containers of alcohol along Main Street from AW Willis Drive to the north to Crump Boulevard to the south under the proposed amendment.

Right now, such liberty is allowed only on Beale Street.

The proposal was discussed by the council’s economic development and tourism committee Tuesday, Nov. 21, and will proceed for more discussion. Committee chairman Martavius Jones said the idea came from a recent visit by city officials to New Orleans, where some of the operational rules governing Bourbon Street were being compared for potential changes on Beale Street.

“When you think about it, you have a lot more businesses, more vibrant businesses in the French Quarter area,” Jones said. “I want to see a trolley night on more nights than just the last Friday of the month.”

The trolleys, which will soon make a return following extensive renovations, run along Main Street, defining the boundaries of the new open-container proposal. Because of the possibility of creating a nuisance problem by allowing people to drink outside over an area several blocks long, the committee said it plans to seek input from the Memphis Police Department, restaurants and other community stakeholders.

Amending the ordinance would require three readings of the council to pass.