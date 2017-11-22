Hall Joins Arc Mid-South As a Case Manager

VOL. 132 | NO. 232 | Wednesday, November 22, 2017

De’Borah Hall recently joined The Arc Mid-South as a case manager, bringing with her nearly 15 years of experience in human resources. In her new role, Hall visits The Arc’s clients, who have intellectual and developmental disabilities, in their homes to determine if the organization’s direct support professionals are providing appropriate services, such as bathing, feeding and light housekeeping. The visits also help her evaluate staff members and determine if additional training or disciplinary measures are needed.

Hometown: Memphis

Experience: I hold a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Florida, a bachelor’s degree in applied psychology from Christian Brothers University and a master’s degree in applied behavior analysis from Ball State University. I have worked in human resources for almost 15 years and recently became involved in behavior analysis (for which I am studying for certification). For the past 15 years, I have been an interpreter for the deaf and hearing impaired at World Overcomers Outreach Ministries Church. I also volunteer at the Desoto County Food Bank, Dress for Success, The Arc Mid-South and National Civil Rights Museum.

What talent do you wish you had? I wish I could speak several languages fluently since I love to travel abroad and experience different cultures. During my travels, I have met people who spoke numerous languages, including English, but unfortunately could only respond with broken phrases.

Who has had the greatest influence on you and why? I have had too many positive influences in my life, but one would have to be the Prophetess Deborah. She was the instrument God used to lead and nurture His people. Women have been portrayed for centuries as weak, dumb, doubtful and incompetent. Deborah was a woman, a judge who counseled God’s people in a time when women were considered property and had no rights. She showed empathy, sympathy and justice to all who sought her wisdom. So I try to be fair and just with everyone. I also remember there are two sides to every story and somewhere in the middle lies the truth.

What attracted you to The Arc Mid-South? Helping individuals prosper has always been a passion for me. I trust, have faith and believe that God has given me the ability to produce wealth in every area of my life, which includes serving others by helping them to achieve their goals. The Arc is doing just that – helping individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live healthy, happy lives by providing the resources and personal assistance needed to live as independently as possible.

What do The Arc’s case managers review when visiting clients? We examine the house for any health hazards and evaluate staff participation and communication with client. We also discuss the goals and action steps in the client’s individualized service plan in regards to his/her vision for a preferred life.

The Arc Mid-South has a wide range of programs/services for individuals with disabilities, as well as their families. What’s one program readers might not know about? Our Life, Education, Training, Skills program is designed to increase self-reliance and confidence by providing education and resources so that students can live more independently. Job readiness, GED preparation, money management, nutrition and benefits planning are some of the topics discussed.

What do you consider your greatest accomplishment? Completing a 5K run.

What do you most enjoy about your work? I truly enjoy communicating with my clients with disabilities and their families. It is such a joy to see that someone is genuinely concerned about his or her loved one and wants to do what’s best for the person.

If you could give one piece of advice to young people, what would it be? What I would say would take a book to capture, but I can share a humble quote: Life is like a camera, so focus on what’s important. Capture the good times, develop from the negative and if things don’t work out, take another shot.

Cindi Gresham, president of Boyle Insurance in Memphis, recently was presented the Insuror of The Year award at the annual Insurors of Tennessee convention. The award is the highest honor presented annually by the group, which is a statewide association of independent insurance agents and brokers. Gresham has more than 40 years of experience in the insurance industry and served as president of Insurors of Tennessee in 2015.

Meredith L. Williams, Baker Donelson’s chief knowledge management officer, has been named a fellow of the College of Law Practice Management. Williams, who is based in Baker Donelson’s Memphis headquarters, oversees BakerNet, the firm’s industry-leading intranet, and coordinates strategic growth on behalf of the firm in knowledge management, competitive intelligence and technology.

Earnest Duffie has joined Christian Brothers University as director of human resources. Duffie, a Memphis native, brings more than 20 years of human resources and leadership experience. He began his career in the U.S. Army and has served in various human resources roles for industry-leading companies such as AutoZone, Coca-Cola, International Paper and Time Warner.

Tori Cliff, a journalism instructor at the University of Memphis Lambuth, and Pam Denney, a instructor at the Memphis campus, received the D. Mike Pennington Award for Outstanding Mentoring at the recent Journalism Alumni Awards Banquet. The annual award recognizes journalism and strategic media faculty members who have been an exemplary guide to students during their learning experience.

Memphis Jewish Home & Rehab is one of 30 Tennessee nursing homes named to U.S. News and World Report’s list of Best Nursing Homes for 2017-2018, and the only one from the Memphis area to receive a perfect score of five. The annual list follows an evaluation of more than 15,000 facilities around the United States using data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ website Nursing Home Compare. Nursing homes are rated on a scale of five levels, from “Top Performing” to “Poor,” based on information on care, safety, health inspections, staffing and more.