Generating Flow

VOL. 132 | NO. 232 | Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Last year, the Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC) partnered with the city of Memphis Division Housing and Community Development and Shelby County government to host a series of public meetings to brainstorm creative ways to revitalize the Pinch District, both artistically and developmentally.

While the Pinch District redevelopment will likely take a couple of years, work will soon begin on an artistic endeavor led by local artist Kong Wee Pang to help better navigate pedestrians from the convention center area to the Pinch.

“A key finding from public input sessions was that the I-40 underpass remains a significant physical and psychological barrier to pedestrians entering the Pinch District from the south,” said Brett Roler, vice president of planning and development at DMC. “Potential exists to leverage the placemaking ability of public art and enhanced artistic lighting to improve the quality of the pedestrian experience along North Main Street beneath the interstate.”

DMC is contracting with the UrbanArt Commission (UAC) to manage the project because of its complexity, size and cost. The $161,000 project will cover two giant walls under I-40 that span roughly 160 feet and 90 feet.

“While the DMC has a strong track record of managing short-term projects to address blight and vacancy, the UAC has more experience in managing permanent public art,” Roler said. “The UAC will also handle all permitting and approvals, while the DMC, via its affiliate Center City Development Corporation, will fund the entire cost of the project.”

Pang was chosen from an online open call to artists for the project in June. She is art director at advertising firm Archer Malmo and a graduate of the Memphis College of Art.

“A lot of the other applicants were from out of town, so I think it makes this work more authentic that they chose a local artist,” Pang said. “The timing is great, just right on the heels of the Crosstown redevelopment. ... It’s like Memphis is experiencing an architectural renaissance of sorts.”

Pang’s selling point was that her art concept would bring “new energy” to the forgotten part of Main Street, since development and momentum has clearly been on South Main, not the north end, for several years.

Her concept is based on the flow of the Mississippi River and water movements as a way to guide pedestrians along the underpass and coax them into exploring the northern areas of Downtown.

“I am hoping the word will spread about this project and give Memphis some good publicity,” Pang said. “I am using materials to give it that ‘wow’ factor to encourage this – sequins and LED lighting. I’m doing things I have never done before.”

Sequins are rarely used in public art projects in the U.S., compared to Europe and Asia, according to Pang, who has traveled extensively, talked with suppliers and done a lot of research on public art projects. So like her mural in Overton Square on the side of Local restaurant at Madison Avenue and Cooper Street, this element of sequins will add uniqueness and personality because ambient light will hit it during the day to give it an animation affect and change the colors. The LED lights will kick in at night to simulate the same effect.

“I have been fortunate to have a network of local contractors to help me with the logistics of the lighting and other complicated factors of this project,” Pang said. “This is a community project for me, so I need to pool the talent and resources of my peers.”

Pang came to Memphis in the early 2000s after receiving a scholarship to MCA from the Singapore Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts. She is a native of Malaysia, and has been interested in art since she was 9.

“My mom originally sent me to classes to learn how to play the organ at 4, but my heart wasn’t in it. I kept looking outside and seeing the drawings on the street,” Pang said. “When I was 8, she enrolled me in two-hour art classes and I got my start that way.”

In high school, Pang originally took accounting classes because she thought her parents would want her to a hone a “marketable skill,” but the art teacher insisted she take her class.

“It normally took three years to qualify for the program, but I tested in already at the second-year level,” she said.

From there, she went on to attend college and in graduate school was able to turn her passion into a career.

“I got my master’s degree in advertising, and I think it really made me learn to get organized and meet deadlines regarding my projects,” she said.

She plans to continue to grow and learn in her advertising career, and in art projects.

“My art is always changing,” she said. “I am hoping that I can continue to learn new things and use Memphis as my canvas.”