VOL. 132 | NO. 232 | Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Starry Nights at Shelby Farms Park will be open nightly Friday, Nov. 24, through Tuesday, Dec. 29 (closed Nov. 27). Drive through the annual holiday light display, then stop by Mistletoe Village to meet Santa, visit the Starry Petting Zoo, shop local artisans, enjoy live holiday music, and more. Visit shelbyfarmspark.org for hours, details and tickets.

T.O. Fuller State Park’s day-after-Thanksgiving hike takes place Friday, Nov. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., starting at the visitors center, 1500 W. Mitchell Road. Observe nature and learn about the park’s unique history during a 4.5-mile hike along the Discovery Trail (rated moderate). Cost is free. For details, call the park office at 901-543-7581 or email park ranger Tony Mitchell at tony.b.mitchell@tn.gov.

Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park’s day-after-Thanksgiving hike is Friday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon, starting at the visitors center, 910 Riddick Road in Millington. Meet Ranger Sam to hike the 1-mile Woodland Trail loop, take in some gorgeous scenery and see where turkeys actually live. Cost is free. For details, call the park office at 901-876-5215 or email park ranger Samantha Cox at samantha.cox@tn.gov.

The Peabody Hotel’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony takes place Friday, Nov. 24, with events from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 149 Union Ave. The festivities begin with the morning duck march, followed by local choirs singing holiday classics and ending with a special performance by Memphis Symphony Orchestra. Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive immediately after the afternoon duck march (5 p.m.) to light the tree and pass out candy. Cost is free. Visit peabodymemphis.com.

Memphis Botanic Garden’s Holiday Wonders at the Garden opens Friday, Nov. 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. The expanded holiday experience features three areas: Snowy Nights, a family-oriented outdoor area; Sculptures Bright, which lights the Sculpture Garden in evocative ways; and Trees Alight, featuring the official city of Memphis Christmas tree and a nightly LED light show. Open select nights through Dec. 30. Buy tickets at memphisbotanicgarden.com.

The ninth annual WinterArts holiday artists’ market will be open daily Saturday, Nov. 25, through Christmas Eve at Park Place Centre, 1215 Ridgeway Road. Shop hand-crafted holiday gifts crafted in glass, metal, wood, fiber and clay; plus jewelry and more. Visit winterartsmemphis.com for hours and details.