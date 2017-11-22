Developers Eyeing 117-Lot Subdivision Near New Elementary School in Germantown

VOL. 132 | NO. 232 | Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Looking to capitalize on its proximity to Germantown’s new elementary school site, developers have submitted an application to planning officials for 117-lot subdivision near the southwest corner of Forest Hill-Irene Road and Poplar Pike.

Since 32 of the site’s more than 40 acres are zoned for Residential Estate and General Commercial, the development team, which consists of builder John Duke and property owners Charles and Irma Schaeffer and the Reaves Family Partnership, have submitted a rezoning request to the Germantown Planning Commission.

In a letter of intent to Germantown Economic and Community Development director Shelia Pounder, Greg Marcom, project manager with the The Reaves Firm Inc., said there is a waning market for estate-sized lots.

“The Reaves Family has owned this land for over 10 years with very little interest from developers to build estate-sized lots,” Marcom said. “With the recent sale of the school land to the south, we feel like this is a significant change in use to the surrounding area. This change creates the perfect opportunity to develop a subdivision where families can live near a school that their children can safely walk to and attend.”

Marcom said the proposed neighborhood would also be within walking or biking distance to commercial activity on the north side of Poplar Pike.

The property originally became zoned for residential estates in 1987 when it was recorded in the Oaks Subdivision, which was in unincorporated Shelby County at the time.

However, only one house was built in the subdivision and the land was eventually annexed by the City of Germantown on July 26, 2000.

Since plans call for the site to be accessed by two full-service drives located off Forest-Hill Irene, the developers commissioned civil engineer Martin Lipinski to conduct a traffic impact analysis of the proposed subdivision.

The analysis showed “the impacts of this traffic on the improved Forest Hill Irene roadway to be minimal,” according to Lipinski, who found the site will generate 94 morning trips in the peak period and 122 trips in the afternoon peak period.

The City of Germantown is currently acquiring rights-of-way and designing a roadway improvement and waterline extension project on Forest Hill-Irene from Poplar Pike to Winchester Road.

Construction on the roadway improvement is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2018 and wrap up in the second quarter of 2019, which would be before the proposed subdivision is completed.

The subdivision plans will be reviewed by Germantown’s Planning Commission Subcommittee Tuesday, Nov. 21, before being presented to the full commission on Dec. 5.

If approved by the planning commission, the rezoning application will advance to the Germantown Board of Mayor and Alderman for approval through three readings.