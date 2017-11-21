Tigers Savor AAC West-Clinching Victory and Move Up in the Polls

VOL. 132 | NO. 231 | Tuesday, November 21, 2017

The obvious benefit to the University of Memphis beating SMU 66-45 Saturday at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium was winning the American Athletic Conference West Division title. Getting to hold that trophy high in the air. Achieving something no one can ever take away.

But there were other benefits.

“We ensured ourselves one more opportunity to be able to play this game together,” said Tigers head coach Mike Norvell.

He’s right about that, too, because the AAC Championship game on Dec. 2 qualifies as an extra game. The Tigers close out the regular season at home on Saturday, Nov. 25, vs. East Carolina on Senior Day. They knew, too, they would be going to a bowl somewhere. But now there is another game, one that could propel the Tigers into a New Year’s Day bowl.

Quarterback Riley Ferguson thought of another goal reached by beating SMU: “We knew just like everybody else we had to win one of the (last) two games (to clinch the AAC West). But we wanted to finish it this week and go undefeated on our side and that’s what we did.”

The Tigers (9-1, 6-1) have won six straight. On Sunday, they moved up to No. 16 in the Amway Coaches Poll and to No. 17 in the Associated Press Poll.

Their last five victories all came against their competition in the AAC West. The Tigers first beat then-No. 25 Navy 30-27 at the Liberty Bowl. Then they went to Houston and defeated the Cougars 42-38. They routed Tulane 56-26, thumped Tulsa 41-14, and then gained 664 yards on the way to the 66-45 win over SMU, which fell to 6-5 and 3-4.

“It’s hard to win when you have to score 67 points,” Mustangs coach Chad Morris said.

Even a 57-minute lightning delay early in the fourth quarter did not stop the Tigers. The goal of winning a championship was right before them.

“It’s something this program has wanted ever since it was created,” Ferguson said. “So the fact we could do this not only for ourselves, but for the community as well, is huge.”

COULD THE TIGERS PLAY IN THE AUTOZONE LIBERTY BOWL?

The short answer is yes, it seems a possibility. But given what’s still possible for Memphis, it’s not one the Tigers would want. Not yet anyway.

If they win out, including winning the AAC title game, they should be headed to a New Year’s Day bowl game – likely the Peach Bowl in Atlanta – as the so-called Group of 5 representative (non-Power 5).

But if the Tigers are tripped up, they could wind up in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. No one is saying so, of course, but look at the SEC: They have five teams they won’t be bowl-eligible. Four (Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Florida and Arkansas) because they can’t get to six wins. And a fifth, Ole Miss, self-imposed a one-year bowl ban during the NCAA investigation.

So, if you start playing the what-if game, there’s a scenario in which the AutoZone Liberty Bowl would not get an SEC team. Suppose two SEC teams go the playoff? Two more then go to the Sugar and Orange bowls and the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl gets first pick of the rest of the SEC teams.

That would mean five of the nine are accounted for and then a pool of six bowls, of which the AutoZone Liberty Bowl is one, would be getting the remaining four bowl-eligible teams assigned based on the league consulting with the bowls and the member schools.

So, this year, there are obviously not enough SEC schools to go around. One way to lessen the blow for everybody and sell tickets – keep Memphis at home in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl to play a team from the Big 12, the league that wouldn’t give Memphis the time of day.

Say this: It beats the hell out of going back to the Birmingham Bowl or to Shreveport, Louisiana, for the Independence Bowl.

UT WINLESS IN SEC HEADING INTO VANDERBILT GAME

Butch Jones was gone but the losing remained as LSU beat Tennessee 30-10 to drop the Vols to 4-7, 0-7 in the SEC.

Interim coach Brady Hoke could not find any magic to make UT more competitive. The Vols mustered just 38 rushing yards on 34 attempts (a 1.1-yard average) and made only 12 first downs.

For the season, their 123.1 rushing yards per game ranks 110th nationally and their 172.8 passing yards per game ranks 107th in the country.

The game vs. LSU was played in a steady, hard rain, but UT linebacker Colton Jumper said it still represented a break from the previous days after Jones was fired.

“We do it to play on Saturday, not for the drama behind it,” Jumper said of being a Tennessee football player. “But yeah, it was tough. We gotta bounce back. That’s life.”

Next up: Saturday’s 3 p.m. game at Vanderbilt. The Commodores also are 4-7 and 0-7 this year. If you want to label it a bowl game, it doesn’t take much imagination to figure out what kind it would be.

FORMER MEMPHIS ASSISTANT BARRY ODOM GETS SOME BREATHING ROOM

Barry Odom, a former assistant at Memphis, endured a 4-8 and 2-6 first season as head coach at Missouri. And after a rough start this year his seat was getting warm.

But now his Tigers are bowl-eligible at 6-5 after defeating Vanderbilt 45-17.

“Obviously, getting to the sixth win is huge in a lot of different areas,” Odom said. “It hasn’t always been pretty, but we found a way.”

The Tigers suffered a five-game losing streak that dropped their record to 1-5, 0-4 in the SEC. Since then, they’ve reeled off five straight wins, taking advantage of a soft schedule by beating Idaho, Connecticut, Florida, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. Not a winning record in the bunch, but it doesn’t matter.

Missouri has its six wins and regardless of what happens in Friday’s game at Arkansas (4-7, 1-6), Odom and his Tigers are going bowling.