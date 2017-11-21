VOL. 132 | NO. 231 | Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Trinity Sports Honored By Baseball Digest

Baseball Digest has selected Trinity Sports Holdings, the majority stakeholder in the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds and the short-season Class A Williamsport (Pennsylvania) Crosscutters, as its 2017 Organization of the Year following successful seasons by both teams.

“A true honor,” Peter B. Freund, the principal owner of Trinity Sports Holdings, told Baseball Digest.

The Redbirds were successful on the field, winning the Pacific Coast League championship. Fan favorite Stubby Clapp returned as field manager and the Redbirds also enjoyed an 8 percent increase in attendance. The team rolled out the “authentic Memphis” rebrand that included new caps and uniforms, returned Rendezvous barbecue to the ballpark, and added the Miracle Gro Rooftop Garden to the third level.

Meanwhile, the Crosscutters’ BB&T Ballpark at Bowman Field played host in August to the Little League Classic, a regular-season matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals, the latter being the Redbirds’ parent club. The game aired nationally on ESPN.

Major League Baseball has committed to return to Williamsport to play the 2018 Little League Classic.

“It was one of those magical years for the overall umbrella organization,” Redbirds president and general manager Craig Unger told The Daily News.

– Don Wade

Paragon Bank Announces Third-Quarter Results

Paragon Bank recorded near-record revenue in the third quarter, increasing $128,000 over the second quarter of 2017 to $4.7 million.

Among other results from the quarter for the bank:

• Gross loans increased $8.5 million, or 11.5 percent, on an annualized basis, to $305.8 million – the highest level in Paragon’s history.

• Net income for the quarter was about $550,000. Net income through Sept. 30 was more than 17 percent higher than on Sept. 30, 2016.

• Total deposits have increased about $9 million through the first three quarters of 2017, and total revenue increased $128,000, or 3 percent, over the second quarter.

• Paragon plans to launch a new website this year. The redesigned site will have a modern design, improved navigation and new search functionality, including a newsroom with Paragon news as well as financial information and resources.

– Andy Meek

Memphis Baseball Releases 2018 Schedule

The University of Memphis baseball team will open its 2018 schedule with a weekend home series at FedExPark vs. Western Kentucky on Feb. 16-18. In total, the Tigers will have 31 home games.

Memphis will play three games at AutoZone Park next season. The first will be March 27 vs. the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Tigers also will play games there vs. Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

The Tigers will travel to Sevierville, Tennessee, for the inaugural Tri-State Classic March 2-4. Memphis will face three in-state foes: Middle Tennessee State, the University of Tennessee-Knoxville and East Tennessee State. The games will be played at Smokies Park, home of the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, the Tennessee Smokies.

The complete schedule is not yet available but will be soon be posted at gotigersgo.com. The American Athletic Conference Tournament again will be held in Clearwater, Florida, at the end of May.

– Don Wade

Tigers DB Hall Named To CoSIDA District Team

University of Memphis sophomore Austin Hall has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team and will now appear on the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. Hall, who is a junior in the classroom, carries a 3.45 GPA in criminal justice and is the Tigers’ leading tackler with 66 total tackles.

Named the Bronko Nagurski Defensive Player of the Week once this season and an American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week once, Hall is tied for the team lead with two fumble recoveries, while his three interceptions is second on the team. The Collierville native has played in 20 career games, including nine straight starts after missing the last two games of last season due to injury.

This is the third straight season that Memphis has had an academic all-district honoree. In 2015, Charles Harris earned academic all-district honors. Last year, Jake Elliott and Daniel Montiel were named Academic All-Americans after making the all-district team.

– Don Wade

Yellen to Step Down From Federal Reserve Board

Janet Yellen is submitting her resignation from the Federal Reserve board to President Donald Trump, announcing that she will leave the board when her successor Jerome Powell is sworn is as Fed chairman.

Yellen says that she will “do my utmost” to make sure that there is a smooth transition to Powell, who was tapped by Trump on Nov. 2 to become the next Fed leader after the president decided not to offer Yellen a second term.

Powell’s Senate confirmation hearing is scheduled for next week.

Yellen’s four-year term as Fed chair ends on Feb. 3. But she could have chosen to remain on the seven-member Fed board. Her term as a board member would not have ended until January 2024.

– The Associated Press

Survey: US Businesses Vulnerable to Disaster

Most U.S. small businesses aren’t prepared to cope with a disaster, severe weather or the absence of most of their workers. That’s the finding of a survey released last week by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and MetLife.

The survey of 1,000 owners or operators of small companies found that nearly two-thirds have no plans in place to deal with a natural disaster or severe weather that could disrupt their businesses. Only half have plans to prevent theft or thwart intruders and 47 percent have a plan to fight a hacking or other internet invasion.

Nearly a quarter of the businesses have no plans in place to deal with any of these possibilities. The survey was conducted between Sept. 18 and Oct. 16, after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma hit the Gulf Coast and Florida, damaging, destroying or at the least closing many companies. While the survey was being conducted, dozens of wildfires destroyed homes and businesses in California.

The survey also found that only a third of small businesses are prepared to operate with a significant number of their staffs unavailable.

– The Associated Press