Preparing For Park Without Brooks, MCA

VOL. 132 | NO. 231 | Tuesday, November 21, 2017

A new Memphis Brooks Museum of Art Downtown would open in 2022 at the earliest and cost $110 million along with an endowment.

“It’s going to be a little bit of a moving target. What we want to do is to build the endowment,” said Brooks director Emily Ballew Neff on the WKNO/Channel 10 program “Behind The Headlines.”

Neff said a percentage of every dollar raised from private donations will make up the bulk of the endowment, but no percentage has been set at this point.

“I know what happens. Everybody gets excited about the building and gets excited by the architect and they ask for more and suddenly you’ve gone over budget,” she said. “We don’t want to do that. We want to have a runway for when we open and really focus on the endowment.”

The city and Brooks formally agreed last week to begin to work toward a new museum on the west side of Front Street between Union and Monroe avenues. A city fire station and parking garage currently occupy that prime riverside real estate on 2 acres owned by the city.

Alan Crone, a special adviser to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, said any city funding will be a “gap filler” or “last money in.”

“We will let Brooks take the laboring oar on it,” he said. “We’ll get the site prepared. We’re providing the real estate so that’s a significant contribution.”

Neff said the site with a view of the Memphis harbor is “some of the best real estate in the world.”

The Brooks is about to hire a major fundraising consultant. An architect will be selected over a six- to nine-month period. The building’s design will include about six months of testing of environmental controls that are essential to drawing major traveling exhibitions and insuring thousands of items in the Brooks permanent collection.

Neff said the museum “MacGyvered” environmental controls that insurers insisted on for as long as it could.

“Behind The Headlines,” hosted by Eric Barnes, publisher of The Daily News, can be seen on The Daily News Video page, video.memphisdailynews.com.

While the city owns the Brooks building in Overton Park, collections within the museum are a patchwork of agreements that are being sorted out.

Crone is also involved with the Overton Park Conservancy in determining what happens when the Brooks moves out of the park and the Memphis College of Art closes in 2020.

Overton Park Conservancy director Tina Sullivan said a park master plan starts taking shape in 2018, which was in the works before MCA’s board announced earlier this month that it would close because of financial problems.

“It has always been our intention to look at the park holistically through that master planning process,” Sullivan said. “I think it’s a little early to talk about the physical spaces.”

Apart from the master plan, planning for the expansion of the Memphis Zoo parking lot is well underway. The additional parking will be used by other park institutions when the zoo isn’t open.

“One of the features of this new parking lot expansion is the anticipation that there will be the use of that parking space by some of the other park users,” Sullivan confirmed.

She said the move of Brooks and the closing of MCA should not change plans for the zoo parking lot.

“I don’t anticipate the design approach changing. And I also don’t anticipate the overall needs of park users changing with the move out of these two institutions,” Sullivan said. “We still expect to have something on both of those sites. That’s what I assume today. And those new uses will have their own parking needs, their own stakeholders to weigh in.”

The Memphis College of Art building is owned by the college, not the city. But Crone said the land beneath it is owned by the city.

“They have a ground lease. The city owns the land. … Right now it’s all kind of in flux,” he said.

Asked if MCA’s board could sell the building without the city’s permission, Crone said, “I haven’t reviewed the lease with that in mind, but I would suspect the city would at least be a player in that.”

He said the administration wants to see some deliberate and strategic decisions about what replaces the Brooks and MCA.

“One thing we don’t need to do is further balkanize Overton Park,” Crone said. “If you put an institution in there that is immediately at full capacity in a particular building, and they need to grow, then that further impinges on the park. So we need to think about not just what the tenant is and is it compatible, but what is its long-term plan and is Overton Park a good site for it.”