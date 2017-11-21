Pair of Southeast Memphis Office Buildings Sell for $5.3M

VOL. 132 | NO. 231 | Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Lenox Park A and Lenox Park B, a pair of 100,000-plus square foot office buildings in southeast Memphis, have sold for a combined $5.3 million, according to a Friday, Nov. 17 deed filed with the Shelby County Register.

In the deal, Bethesda, Maryland-based CWCapital Asset Management, doing business as 6625 Lenox Park Boulevard Holdings LLC, sold the two Class A buildings located at 6625 and 3175 Lenox Park Blvd. near the Kirby Parkway exit of SR-385 to Lenox Park A LLC and Lenox Park B LLC, respectively.

Mark Knobloch, CWCapital’s senior vice president signed the deeds on behalf of his company.

The 6625 Lenox Park building was built in 1997 and sits on 6.7 acres. It was last appraised for $4.5 million by the Shelby County Register in 2017.

Meanwhile, 3175 Lenox Park sits on $7.8 acres and was built in 1996. It was last appraised for $6.7 million.