Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 231 | Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Pair of Southeast Memphis Office Buildings Sell for $5.3M

By Patrick Lantrip

Updated 4:34PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Email reporter | Comments ()

Lenox Park A and Lenox Park B, a pair of 100,000-plus square foot office buildings in southeast Memphis, have sold for a combined $5.3 million, according to a Friday, Nov. 17 deed filed with the Shelby County Register.

In the deal, Bethesda, Maryland-based CWCapital Asset Management, doing business as 6625 Lenox Park Boulevard Holdings LLC, sold the two Class A buildings located at 6625 and 3175 Lenox Park Blvd. near the Kirby Parkway exit of SR-385 to Lenox Park A LLC and Lenox Park B LLC, respectively.

Mark Knobloch, CWCapital’s senior vice president signed the deeds on behalf of his company.

The 6625 Lenox Park building was built in 1997 and sits on 6.7 acres. It was last appraised for $4.5 million by the Shelby County Register in 2017.

Meanwhile, 3175 Lenox Park sits on $7.8 acres and was built in 1996. It was last appraised for $6.7 million.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 82 82 19,655
MORTGAGES 75 75 22,989
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 7 7 8,311
BUILDING PERMITS 138 138 40,167
BANKRUPTCIES 72 72 13,176
BUSINESS LICENSES 9 9 6,146
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 52 52 13,048
MARRIAGE LICENSES 30 30 4,872

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.