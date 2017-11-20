Week Ahead: Nov. 20-26

VOL. 132 | NO. 230 | Monday, November 20, 2017

Good morning, Memphis, and congrats to the University of Memphis Tigers on clinching the AAC West Division championship! The holiday season “officially” arrives with Thanksgiving this week, and there’s no shortage of reasons to get out of the house. From tree lightings to post-holiday hikes and much more, we’ve got you covered in The Week Ahead…

Christmas aisles are starting to be filled in stores, holiday jingles can be heard on the radio, and it’s almost that time for a certain Christmas tradition in Memphis. The Peabody Hotel at 149 Union is set to kick off its annual Christmas tree lighting Friday, a free, all-day event that starts with the morning duck march. Next up will be local choirs singing holiday classics and then ending with a performance by the Memphis Symphony Orchestra. The Christmas tree will be lit after the 5 p.m. duck march, and holiday candy will be passed out. The festivities will run from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. that day.

Another holiday tradition, the Enchanted Forest Festival of Trees, is now open at the Pink Palace Museum, 3050 Central Ave. This one’s been around for 65 years (raise your hand if you visited it at Goldsmith’s Downtown!), and now proceeds from ticket sales benefit Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. Along with the adorably retro animatronic animals in the “forest,” this winter wonderland features the Festival of Trees – all decorated to the nines by professional designers, individuals and organizations – plus a gingerbread village with enough sweets to make your dentist cringe, a model train that runs through a snow-covered miniature Christmas town, photos with Santa and more. It’s open every day except Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, with extended hours on Enchanted Forest Fridays.

Along with the annual Record Store Day observance in April, there’s an offshoot Black Friday Record Store Day, with the latest coming up this week. Memphis’ Shangri-La Records, at 1916 Madison Ave., will open at 9 a.m. Friday with a stock of limited edition Record Store Day-themed merchandise, all sold on a first-come, first-served basis. That’s in addition to sales and specials going on all day.

Turkey and/or Tofurky, dressing, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, pumpkin pie… Thanksgiving isn’t exactly a low-calorie holiday. Burn some of them off – and recharge in the Great Outdoors – with a free, guided day-after-Thanksgiving hike at any of Tennessee’s 56 state parks. Two Memphis-area options: • A 4.5-mile hike at 8:30 a.m. at T.O. Fuller State Park (1500 W. Mitchell Road) • A 1-mile hike at 10 a.m. at Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park (910 Riddick Road, Millington)

What comes after Black Friday? Small Business Saturday, a national movement to boost small, locally owned companies. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, more than 99 percent of businesses in Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi are small businesses. Chances are you know a few that deserve your support (and not just on one day a year!). So #ShopSmall, #DineSmall and #FeelGreat.

Explore Memphis’ oldest operating cemetery during Elmwood Cemetery’s Harvest History Hunt this week. Recruit your friends and family – or fly solo, if you prefer – for this self-guided scavenger hunt that starts with picking up a $20 packet from Elmwood’s office at 824 S. Dudley St. Clever clues lead you to historic sites; write ’em down on the included answer sheet and you could win a $50 gift card or prizes from Elmwood’s gift shop.

The Memphis City Council meets Tuesday at City Hall, with the main session starting at 3:30 p.m. The committee sessions before that include another council discussion about ranked-choice voting, including whether it should be abolished before it is ever used. A referendum ordinance to put a repeal of RCV to voters next November is up for the second of three readings Tuesday. And there is a third and final vote on the new Confederate monuments resolution by the council.

The University of Memphis football team will close out its regular season vs. American Athletic Conference foe East Carolina Saturday at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m. Quarterback Riley Ferguson and wide receiver Anthony Miller are among the Tiger players up for national awards this season. For more information or tickets, visit gotigersgo.com.

The Memphis Grizzlies have a busy Thanksgiving week at FedExForum with three home games: Monday at 7 p.m. vs. the Portland Trailblazers, Wednesday at 7 p.m. vs. the Dallas Mavericks and Sunday at 5 p.m. vs. the Brooklyn Nets. For more information, visit grizzlies.com or call 901-888-HOOP. The University of Memphis men’s basketball team has a pair of home games this week: Tuesday at 7 p.m. they will play New Orleans, and Saturday at 5 p.m. Northern Kentucky comes to FedExForum. Visit gotigersgo.com for details and tickets. The Grizzlies’ G League team, the Memphis Hustle, will play Friday night at 7 vs. the Salt Lake City Stars. On Saturday at 7, the Erie Bayhawks visit the Landers Center. Former University of Memphis players Trahson Burrell and Austin Nichols are among the notables on the Hustle’s roster. For tickets, go to the Landers Center box office or call 901-888-HOOP.

Last but not least…. it’s a short work week, and it’s also Clean Out Your Car Week in Tennessee. This inaugural event, part of the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s “Nobody Trashes Tennessee” campaign, is meant to keep drivers from littering during their holiday travels.

A “clean team” began traveling the state this weekend to perform complimentary car cleanings – starting with tailgaters at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. (No word on whether they also “cleaned out” that bucket of wings or that rack of ribs near some of the cars. There are those who stray in every endeavor.

TDOT research shows younger Tennesseans, ages 16 to 34, are most likely to litter, and women are a bit more likely than men to do so. That comes from focus groups in which women said they toss their trash out the window to keep their cars clean but do it when nobody’s looking. Per TDOT: “Men also litter, but they don’t mind having a messy car.”

The “clean team” will be in Memphis Tuesday from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Interstate 55 Welcome Center.

Happy Thanksgiving from all of us to all of you!

The Daily News staff compiles The Week Ahead for you, our readers, every week. You'll receive it as part of our Monday online edition. Email associate editor Kate Simone at ksimone@memphisdailynews.com if you have items for consideration.