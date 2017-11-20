Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 230 | Monday, November 20, 2017

Volkswagen Woos Suppliers Owned By Minorities and Women

The Associated Press

Updated 6:36PM
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – Volkswagen is seeking more suppliers owned by minorities or women for its lone U.S. assembly plant in Tennessee.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that the German automaker held a minority supplier trade show last week, attracting about 60 interested companies from as far away as Michigan.

KeeKee Mathis, the supplier diversity manager for the Chattanooga plant, said Volkswagen has a 10 percent purchasing target from minority or female-owned suppliers. She says company spent about $146 million last year on contracts with minority-owned companies.

Nearly 3,500 people work at the Volkswagen plant, which produces the new seven-seat Atlas SUV and the midsized Passat sedan. The facility began producing vehicles in 2011.

___

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, www.timesfreepress.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

