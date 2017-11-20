Study: International Student Enrollment in Tennessee Grew

VOL. 132 | NO. 230 | Monday, November 20, 2017

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A study says international student enrollment in Tennessee grew by nearly 10 percent in 2016, but several colleges have reported a decline in the number of new international students.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Open Doors released the study Monday. The Institute of International Education says Open Doors is an information resource supported by a federal Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs grant.

According to Opens Doors' report, more than 9,900 international students were in Tennessee in 2016.

Tennessee Technological University is among schools with declining enrollment. Since 2014, its international student enrollment has decreased more than 50 percent.

TTU international education director Charles Wilkerson says factors that have affected the enrollment include countries' cuts to scholarship programs and prospective international students' perceptions of the political climate in Tennessee.

