Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 230 | Monday, November 20, 2017

Study Examining Effectiveness of Dolly Parton Wildfire Fund

The Associated Press

Updated 6:37PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) – A study is examining the effectiveness of a fund established by famed country music artist Dolly Parton for victims impacted by deadly Tennessee wildfires last year.

The Dollywood Foundation says its My People Fund helped 900 families with roughly $9 million in the first six months after the fires.

University of Tennessee professor Stacia West tells the Knoxville News Sentinel she and two graduate students surveyed 100 fund recipients who volunteered. A preliminary report about the findings was released on Thursday.

West says she "was surprised by the big increase" in how much recipients had to spend on rent. She also says recipients were grateful to receive checks as opposed to in-kind donations.

A woman indicted Sept. 12 became the sixth person accused in a scheme to defraud the fund.

___

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, www.knoxnews.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 89 344 19,573
MORTGAGES 110 422 22,914
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 2 8,305 8,305
BUILDING PERMITS 207 838 40,029
BANKRUPTCIES 60 356 13,104
BUSINESS LICENSES 21 194 6,137
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 30 147 12,996
MARRIAGE LICENSES 15 65 4,842

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.