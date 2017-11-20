Snapshots: Peek Inside the Tigers' $20M Basketball Practice Facility

VOL. 132 | NO. 230 | Monday, November 20, 2017

The new home of the University of Memphis men's basketball program, the $20 million Laurie-Walton Family Basketball Center, officially opened Friday, Nov. 17, on the Park Avenue campus. The facility features state-of-the-art amenities, a practice court that is significantly larger than normal, and a public Hall of Traditions with keepsakes chronicling the history of Memphis basketball. (Photos: Daily News/Houston Cofield)