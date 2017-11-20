Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 230 | Monday, November 20, 2017

Mississippi Choctaws' Vote Rejects Developing 4th Casino

The Associated Press

Updated 6:39PM
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (AP) – Preliminary vote numbers say members of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians have rejected developing a fourth casino.

News outlets report Thursday's vote was 1,449 to 654 against the casino planned to be on tribal land in the Red Water community north of Carthage.

The results will be verified after 112 absentee ballots are counted Friday.

Choctaw Chief Phyliss J. Anderson had said a new casino would create more than 250 jobs and roughly $50 million in annual revenue. Tribal Council member Barry McMillan said the project would take business away from existing casinos.

The Silver Star and the Golden Moon casinos are across a highway from each other outside Philadelphia. The Bok Homa casino is roughly 82 miles (132 kilometers) south of the Silver Star and the Golden Moon.

