VOL. 132 | NO. 230 | Monday, November 20, 2017

Elmwood Cemetery will hold a Harvest History Hunt, a self-guided scavenger hunt, Monday through Saturday, Nov. 20-25, at 824 S. Dudley St. Groups of any size can pick up a $20 packet in the Elmwood office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Use the map and clues to find chosen historical sites, fill out the answer sheet and drop it off at the office. Those with correct answers will be entered to win a $50 Visa gift card and other prizes. Visit elmwoodcemetery.org or call 901-774-3212 for details.

Circuit Playhouse will present “Junie B. Jones, the Musical” Friday, Nov. 24, through Dec. 23 at 51 S. Cooper St. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for times and tickets.

T.O. Fuller State Park’s day-after-Thanksgiving hike takes place Friday, Nov. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., starting at the visitors center, 1500 W. Mitchell Road. Observe nature and learn about the park’s unique history during a 4.5-mile hike along the Discovery Trail (rated moderate). Cost is free. For details, call the park office at 901-543-7581 or email park ranger Tony Mitchell at tony.b.mitchell@tn.gov.

Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park’s day-after-Thanksgiving hike is Friday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon, starting at the visitors center, 910 Riddick Road in Millington. Meet Ranger Sam to hike the 1-mile Woodland Trail loop, take in some gorgeous scenery and see where turkeys actually live. Cost is free. For details, call the park office at 901-876-5215 or email park ranger Samantha Cox at samantha.cox@tn.gov.

The Peabody Hotel’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony takes place Friday, Nov. 24, with events from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 149 Union Ave. The festivities begin with the morning duck march, followed by local choirs singing holiday classics and ending with a special performance by Memphis Symphony Orchestra. Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive immediately after the afternoon duck march (5 p.m.) to light the tree and pass out candy. Cost is free. Visit peabodymemphis.com.

Germantown’s holiday tree lighting will take place Friday, Nov. 24, in Municipal Park, 1900 S. Germantown Road. Families gather in Municipal Square at 5 p.m. to sing holiday songs, toast marshmallows and witness the lighting of the tree at 5:30 p.m. Afterward, enjoy refreshments and visit with Santa inside City Hall. Cost is free. Visit germantown-tn.gov.

Memphis Botanic Garden’s Holiday Wonders at the Garden opens Friday, Nov. 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. The expanded holiday experience features three areas: Snowy Nights, a family-oriented outdoor area; Sculptures Bright, which lights the Sculpture Garden in evocative ways; and Trees Alight, featuring the official city of Memphis Christmas tree and a nightly LED light show. Open select nights through Dec. 30. Buy tickets at memphisbotanicgarden.com.