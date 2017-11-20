Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 230 | Monday, November 20, 2017

Apple Delays Release of HomePod Speaker Until Early 2018

The Associated Press

Updated 6:39PM
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Apple is scrapping its plan to release its new internet-connected speaker in time for the holiday season.

The delay announced Friday means Apple's HomePod speaker won't be available in the U.S., U.K. and Australia until early next year. Apple intended to release the $349 HomePod in early December so it could be on holiday shopping lists and compete against Amazon's Echo and the Google Home speaker.

Apple now says it needs more time to perfect the speaker's technology.

The company is touting the HomePod as a high-fidelity speaker programmed to learn people's tastes so it can become a digital disc jockey that can automatically play tunes that its listeners will like. The HomePod also will include Apple's voice-activated assistant Siri to respond to requests like the Echo and Google Home.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

