VOL. 132 | NO. 230 | Monday, November 20, 2017

Destination XL Makes $12M Commitment to St. Jude

Men’s apparel retailer Destination XL Group, Inc. has made a $12 million commitment over the next 10 years to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The commitment will include having the name “DXL Men’s Apparel” attached to the Light Mi-croscopy Center at the hospital. The center is a shared resource that gives all St. Jude scientists equal access to the most cutting-edge tools available.

This is the 13th year the DXL Group has supported St. Jude through fundraising for the St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer. It's also supporting the 2017 St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign. To date, the DXL Group has raised almost $9 million for St. Jude.

– Andy Meek

EDGE Board Approves Master Plan Study for Port of Memphis

The Memphis & Shelby County Port Commission and Economic Development Growth Engine board have awarded a $327,500 contract to the Pickering Firm to develop a comprehensive mas-ter plan for the Port of Memphis.

According to the contract, the study area will include all river-fronted industries from Mississippi River mile 725 to 741 on the Tennessee side of the river, including Presidents Island and the Frank C. Pidgeon Industrial Area, but excluding the downtown tourist waterfront zone between the Interstate 55 and Interstate 40 bridges.

Pickering will partner with Moffatt & Nichol, Younger & Associates, Carter Malone Group, Tio-ga Environmental and Geotechnology to complete the master plan.

The plan will offer recommendation for a wide array of topics, including facility expansions, property redevelopment, economic impact and target tenant identification.

– Patrick Lantrip

Airport Issues First Business Diversity Development Report

The Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority has released its first annual Business Diversity Development report. According to the report, disadvantaged, minority and women business en-terprises were awarded 27 percent of the $46 million spent in the areas of construction, profes-sional services, and goods and services contracts. Of the 27 percent spent with D/M/WBEs, 95 percent was awarded to local businesses.

In addition, MSCAA spent 60 percent of the $46 million with businesses located in the Memphis metropolitan statistical area.

Other initiatives detailed in the report include last year’s launch of B2GNow, an online portal that helps streamline reporting requirements by allowing vendors to manage their own records and submit contract payment details online.

The report also lists areas identified for potential growth for D/M/WBEs, including pavement joint resealing, fuel management, professional services, legal services and financial management.

Future plans and goals were also identified, including:

A new online process to be launched in January that will decrease certification times.

Creating a mentoring program for MSCAA’s joint pavement sealing contract.

Creating a shelter market program to boost the amount of direct spending.

The report can be downloaded at https://goo.gl/XnEXwe.

– Daily News staff

Conley Out Indefinitely With Injuries

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley will be shut down for at least the next two weeks because of a sore left heel and Achilles. Conley had missed two of the team’s first 14 games be-cause of the soreness, including the team’s loss to Indiana on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Conley has battled soreness issues with his feet in the past. In his 11th season, he is averaging 17.1 points and 4.1 assists in 12 games. The Grizzlies, in a statement, said there is “no timetable for his return” but a medical update would be provided in two weeks.

Conley, 30, has not played more than 73 games in a season in each of the four previous years.

– Don Wade

Habitat ReStore Temporarily Closing for Refresh

The Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis ReStore is closing to shoppers Wednesday, Nov. 22, through Jan. 12 to refresh the store and conduct volunteer and staff training.

The home improvement outlet, which is operated by and benefits Memphis Habitat, sells furni-ture, appliances, building materials, home decor and more.

“This is all about improving the ReStore so we can raise more money to serve more families through our affordable mortgage and Aging in Place programs,” said Dwayne Spencer, president and CEO of Memphis Habitat.

To prepare for the closure, ReStore is holding a pre-holiday sale through Tuesday, Nov. 21, with all items 35 percent off.

The donation center will remain open while ReStore is closed, except for an extended Thanksgiv-ing break Nov. 22-30. Donations can be dropped off Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., or donors can schedule a free pickup of large items by calling 901-737-8673 or visiting memphisrestore.com.

– Daily News staff

Airport Board Approves Trio of Resolutions

The Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority approved a trio of resolutions at its Thursday, Nov. 16, meeting.

The first resolution was a purchase agreement with Epoke North America Inc. to buy an Epoke S3800 Sirius AST material spreader for $101,131 to assist with future deicing operations.

The second resolution was a lease agreement for Helicopters Inc. to operate as a special fixed-base operator at the Spain DeWitt Airport. Per the terms of the agreement, the flight and aircraft sales company will occupy 4,200 square feet at 2745 N. Second St. for five years at a rental rate of $710 per month, in addition to a minimum of $250 or 3 percent of their FBO earning.

The third was an approval agreement with Eaton Cooper Crouse-Hinds LLC to upgrade the air-field lighting system’s control panel and software that is not to exceed $110,750.

–Patrick Lantrip