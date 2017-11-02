University of Tennessee Knoxville Working to Prevent Hazing

VOL. 132 | NO. 218 | Thursday, November 2, 2017

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Hazing at the University of Tennessee Knoxville has led school officials to form a team to address and help mitigate incidents.

University administrators tell the Knoxville News Sentinel the Hazing Prevention Team includes students, faculty and staff. The newspaper reported on Wednesday the team met for the first time last month.

University associate dean of students Danny Glassmann says hazing incidents that recently occurred around the country have made addressing similar issues unavoidable.

University Sorority and Fraternity Life office assistant director Trey Robb says hazing is most common in varsity athletics, fraternities and sororities.

The university began posting a history of fraternity and sorority conduct online in fall 2016. The newspaper reports during the 2016-2017 school year six instances of disciplinary sanctions were taken against fraternities in response to hazing.

