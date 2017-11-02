Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 218 | Thursday, November 2, 2017

University of Tennessee Knoxville Working to Prevent Hazing

The Associated Press

Updated 2:53PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Hazing at the University of Tennessee Knoxville has led school officials to form a team to address and help mitigate incidents.

University administrators tell the Knoxville News Sentinel the Hazing Prevention Team includes students, faculty and staff. The newspaper reported on Wednesday the team met for the first time last month.

University associate dean of students Danny Glassmann says hazing incidents that recently occurred around the country have made addressing similar issues unavoidable.

University Sorority and Fraternity Life office assistant director Trey Robb says hazing is most common in varsity athletics, fraternities and sororities.

The university began posting a history of fraternity and sorority conduct online in fall 2016. The newspaper reports during the 2016-2017 school year six instances of disciplinary sanctions were taken against fraternities in response to hazing.

___

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, www.knoxnews.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 91 189 18,515
MORTGAGES 122 246 21,643
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 239 566 38,137
BANKRUPTCIES 52 171 12,381
BUSINESS LICENSES 29 75 5,853
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 74 12,506
MARRIAGE LICENSES 11 64 4,659

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.