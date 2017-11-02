Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 218 | Thursday, November 2, 2017

Trump Opioid Panel Wants Drug Courts, Training for Doctors

By CARLA K. JOHNSON, AP Medical Writer

Updated 2:56PM
President Donald Trump's commission on the opioid crisis is calling for more drug courts, more training for doctors and penalties for insurers that dodge covering addiction treatment.

The recommendations announced Wednesday stopped short, however, of calling for new dollars to address what Trump has called the worst drug crisis in U.S. history. Instead, the panel calls for giving the White House drug czar's office the ability to review federal spending on the problem.

Trump launched the commission seven months ago, tapping his friend and former rival New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie to lead the fight.

The commission has held five meetings since June. In July, it issued an interim report urging the president to declare the crisis a national emergency. Last week, Trump declared it a national public health emergency.

