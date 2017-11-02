The Best Places to Travel at Christmas

VOL. 132 | NO. 218 | Thursday, November 2, 2017

If you’re traveling for the holidays, chances are it’s to visit family. But not all Christmas travel has to be to visit grandma.

Give yourself the gift of travel this season, and consider hitting the road – or an airport – to enjoy one of these destinations.

You have time to plan, but now is the time to book airfare. Some of these destinations are more expensive at Christmas and New Year’s, so keep that in mind if you’re on a budget.

You could always have an Australian summer Christmas or search out Santa when you stay in the Arctic Snow Hotel in Lapland, Finland, just north of the Arctic Circle.

New York: I have a lot of travel destinations and experiences on my wish list, and visiting New York City during the holidays is near the top. New York has several Christmas markets spread across the city, not to mention the Rockefeller Christmas Tree, ice rinks to skate and holiday-themed shows to watch. Fifth Avenue shopping isn’t my scene, but I’d make an exception to see the storefront displays.

Germany’s Christmas Markets: OK, this is cheating. You’re probably not planning a visit to Germany in December to hit up several of its markets, although you could. Known as Christkindlmarkts, the holiday markets have existed in German cities since the early 1300s. From Berlin to Stuttgart, these open-air festivals take over Germany’s downtowns. Nearly 4 million people visit Stuttgart’s market that’s spread across five palaces and castles. Berlin features some 60 holiday markets, where you can shop, eat, ice skate or enjoy a toboggan run.

Cancun/Cozumel/Riviera Maya, Mexico: If you’re looking for sun and sand, the Caribbean is a great place to find it. The stretch along the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico that faces the Caribbean has some 1,000 hotels eager for you to stay during your Christmas of sand and sun. The weather is solid for beachgoers in late December, and hurricane season is a distant memory.

Nashville: There are plenty of fun holiday celebrations closer to home, including Nashville. I have family in Middle Tennessee, so I’ve had many holiday experiences in Nashville. The Opyrland Hotel is all decked out with more than 3 million lights, and lots of fun activities like ice skating and snow tubing. This year also features “A Charlie Brown Christmas” carved into 2 million pounds of ice sculptures.

New Orleans: At dusk on Christmas Eve along the Mississippi River levees a bit upriver from the city, as many as 100 bonfires are lit to light the way for Papa Noel, the Cajun Santa Claus. Back in the city, the holiday season brings home tours, caroling in Jackson Square and plenty of cathedral concerts.

Louisville, Kentucky: I spent an early December weekend in Louisville and Bardstown, Kentucky, a couple of years ago and discovered how this region celebrates the season – with a nice glass of bourbon. Downtown’s Galt House Hotel is decked out with lights, decorations and holiday shows. Louisville Mega Cavern features Lights Under Louisville, a massive light show in a drive-thru cavern.

Lance Wiedower can be reached at tripsbylance.com.