SCS Board Refuses State Order to Share Student Information With Charters

Thursday, November 2, 2017

Shelby County Schools board members put their feet down Tuesday, Oct. 31, and said they will not share student information with the state-run Achievement School District and charter schools operating as part of the ASD.

By passing a resolution 7-0 Tuesday saying the board “will not” share the information, SCS will likely end up in court with the Metro Nashville Schools system.

The Tennessee Department of Education has already filed a lawsuit against Metro Nashville over its refusal to share the information.

SCS superintendent Dorsey Hopson has complained that some charter schools have misused the data as has Memphis Lift, an organization that has encouraged parents to consider alternatives to conventional schools.

Hopson says calls to parents whose children are in schools that may be taken over by the ASD, or calls to recruit students from SCS schools to charter schools outside the ASD, are confusing parents.

School board members have said they have also had calls from parents complaining about being approached by the charter schools.

Parents can opt out and choose to have the school system not release the information of their child.

As this standoff over the release of information began earlier this year, SCS began putting more messages on social media about the right of parents to opt out of the release of information.

In other business Tuesday, the school system approved contracts for design and project management to construct two new elementary schools and for classroom additions at two other elementary schools.

The new Alcy Elementary School will be built on the site of the current Alcy and is slated to open at the start of the 2020-2021 school year. The new school will consolidate the existing Alcy and nearby Magnolia Elementary School.

The board approved a $992,472 contract Tuesday with Fisher Arnold Architects for design and construction project management of the new Alcy.

The new Goodlett Elementary School to be built on the site of the current Goodlett is to open at the start of the 2019-2020 school year. The new school will be a consolidation of the existing Goodlett and nearby Knight Elementary.

The board approved a $1.3 million contract with Fisher Arnold for design and construction project management of that new school as well.

Also approved by the board Tuesday was a $165,000 contract with John Pruett Architects for design and construction project management of a 10-classroom addition to Grahamwood Elementary School. The addition will reduce overcrowding in a school that is currently at 110 percent of student capacity. The school currently uses portable classrooms that SCS says are beyond further repair.

And the board approved a $176,000 contract with Clark and Associates Architects for design and construction project management of a 14-classroom addition to Richland Elementary School. Richland is at 163 percent of student capacity currently and also uses portables beyond repair.

The goal in all four projects is to create schools that “promote interaction and sense of community that enable formal and informal learning,” according to the school system.

The philosophy is to accommodate more technology and have lots of natural light with adaptable floor plans that allow students to work in small groups. That has been used in other new-school construction in Shelby County, including the recent addition to Riverdale K-8 school in the Germantown Municipal School District, the new Lakeland Prep Middle School that opened this school year and the $90 million Collierville High School under construction.

The board also approved Tuesday a three-year lease renewal by Perea Pre-School Inc. to use the ground floor of the old Klondike Elementary School, 1250 Vollintine Ave., in North Memphis. The lease runs through October 2020 with a rent of $50,850 a year, plus annual operating costs estimated at $59,795.

The board also approved a budget calendar that includes a Jan. 20 budget retreat by the board, “feedback” sessions with the public and Hopson presenting a proposed budget to the board on April 13, with a projected vote by the board on April 26.

The budget approved would then be presented to the Shelby County Commission May 14 and then to the state on Aug. 1.