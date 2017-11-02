VOL. 132 | NO. 218 | Thursday, November 2, 2017

New Micro-Retail Venue Seeking Vendors

The Shab Chic Marketplace at The Edge is currently searching for vendors to occupy its new shipping-container retail village in the Medical District.

Located in the empty lot next door to the former home of Kudzu’s, the micro-retail venture has set a tentative opening of Nov. 18.

After partnering with the Memphis Medical District Collaborative, the Atlanta-based group designed the project in the spirit of the Dekalb Market in Brooklyn, New York, or London’s Shoreditch district.

“Shab Chic Marketplace is an innovative, fun and exciting opportunity for startups and small businesses and the community,” a description of the project reads in part. “It will be a unique experience; a marketplace made of articulately designed shipping containers. The business is centered on the belief of inspiring innovation and creativity, promoting music, art, and above all, the businesses that comprise the marketplace.”

Visit mdcollaborative.org/shabchic for more information.

– Patrick Lantrip

Memphis Football No. 23 In College Playoff Rankings

The University of Memphis was ranked No. 23 in the season’s first College Football Playoff rankings and was one of two American Athletic Conference teams in the top 25 of the rankings.

The University of Central Florida (8-0) was ranked No. 18. The Tigers (7-1) were just behind No. 22 Arizona and just ahead of No. 24 Michigan State.

The committee’s top four, in order, were Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson. In all, five SEC teams made the rankings. After Alabama and Georgia, Auburn was ranked 14th, Mississippi State 16th, and LSU 19th.

In 2015, when Memphis was 8-0, the Tigers were No. 13 in the first rankings and remained in the rankings for three weeks.

Memphis plays Friday, Nov. 3, at Tulsa.

– Don Wade

Money: First Tennessee State’s Best Bank in 2017

First Tennessee Bank has been chosen by Money magazine as the top bank in Tennessee for 2017.

Money’s annual list focuses on banks with no or easily waived monthly fees, as well as low or no ATM fees and above-average interest. Other factors included J.D. Power customer service ratings, geographic reach within a state, and mobile app ratings in the iTunes and Google Play stores.

Money evaluated the largest 90 brick-and-mortar banks, 50 credit unions and 15 online banks in the U.S., as identified by bank consultancy firm Novantas. Bankrate.com collected data on fees, interest rates and account requirements for checking and savings accounts, and that data was used to compare more than 800 accounts and 18,000 data points.

– Andy Meek

Memphis Mulch Giveaway Begins Saturday

The city of Memphis collected and processed more than 25,000 tons of trees and branches in the past year, and now it’s giving away the mulch created from that debris.

In commemoration of America Recycles Day, the city’s Division of Public Works Solid Waste Management Department is providing free mulch for Memphis residents while supplies last.

The giveaway starts at 5 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 4-5, at 315 S. Hollywood St., between Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium and the Children’s Museum of Memphis.

The event is “self-service,” so residents should bring pitchforks or shovels and be prepared to load their own mulch. Commercial businesses and non-Memphis residents are not eligible for the free mulch.

The city says that since 1995, it has recycled more 1.1 million tons of yard debris, including bagged leaves, saving more than $24 million in landfill disposal fees.

– Daily News staff

Unemployment Drops Below 4 Pct. Across Memphis MSA

Unemployment continues to shrink across the Memphis metropolitan statistical area, with each segment of the Memphis MSA recording an unemployment rate of less than 4 percent in September, the latest figures from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development show.

In the city of Memphis, September unemployment was 3.5 percent, down from 5.7 percent a year ago and from 4.1 percent in August.

The same trend was seen across the MSA. Unemployment in each portion of the MSA except Fayette County topped 4 percent in August but had dropped below 4 percent in September, state data show.

The August to September moves by MSA sector were:

Memphis: 4.1 percent to 3.5 percent

Shelby County: 4.2 percent to 3.4 percent

Fayette County: 3.7 percent to 3.2 percent

Tipton County: 4.2 percent to 3.5 percent

Arkansas portion: 4.3 percent to 3.8 percent

Mississippi portion: 4.1 percent to 3.9 percent

Tennessee’s unemployment rate was 3 percent in September, down from 3.3 percent in August and 4.9 percent in September 2016. The U.S. unemployment rate, meanwhile, was 4.2 percent in September, down from 4.4 percent a month ago and 4.9 percent a year ago.

– Daily News staff

Walmart, Sam’s Club Continue CMN Hospital Fundraiser

Walmart and Sam’s Club locations will continue their fundraising efforts for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, including Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, through Friday, Nov. 3, the retail chains have announced.

Money is raised primarily through a register campaign, where customers and members can donate $1 or more during the checkout process. Store associates also raise funds in other ways, such as bake sales, contests and events.

A new addition to the 2017 campaign is the ability for customers to donate directly from the screens at self-checkout kiosks. Once they have completed scanning their items, customers are prompted with an on-screen donation request before paying for their order.

Over the last 30 years, Walmart and Sam’s Club associates, customers and members have helped raise nearly $1 billion for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. That’s the largest amount ever raised by a company for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals, according to the retailers.

The money raised at local stores is directed to a nearby CMN hospital, such as Le Bonheur, and is used to pay for equipment, research, charitable care and a variety of other needs children’s Hospitals have.

Walmart and Sam’s Club joined the CMN Hospitals fundraising family in 1987 with Sam Walton himself being personally involved in the beginning of the relationship between the organizations.

– Daily News staff