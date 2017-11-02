Last Word: Fairgrounds Early Reveal, Campbell Clinic Expands and Medical Pot

VOL. 132 | NO. 218 | Thursday, November 2, 2017

The season settles in for the Grizz and opponents adjust to the team’s post Grit n Grind strategy. So it was the Magic over the Grizz Wednesday at the Forum 101 – 99. As that was happening, the Houston Astros were winning the seventh and final game of the World Series, once known as the October classic that has once again ended on November 1. Compounding this heresy, did you think I wouldn’t notice that the Astros are no longer a National League team. TRADITION.

The Fairgrounds might be the most historic piece of real estate when it comes to Memphis sports. But in recent years, plans for the redevelopment of the Fairgrounds has become a sport of its own. And Wednesday was a busy day in that regard as the city administration decided to take some of the mystery out of a Monday townhall meeting that was to reveal its draft plan for the Fairgrounds. Instead they put out the basics Wednesday including a decision to keep the Mid-South Coliseum on ice for now.

Campbell Clinic rolling out a $30-million expansion of its Germantown campus at Wolf River Boulevard and Germantown Road. There are still some hoops to jump through including a PILOT application. Campbell Clinic CEO George Hernandez tells us the Germantown facility has run out of room prompting the expansion to a 120,000 square foot addition.

In his “View From The Hill” column, our Nashville correspondent Sam Stockard previews the return of medical marijuana legislation next year in the capitol and finds it may clear some formidable barriers that stopped it in past sessions.

When the Legislature returns in January, it will be to a new legislative office complex and guns will be allowed there.

If you can’t find a political fundraiser or reception to go to somewhere around here this week all the way up to Thanksgiving week, you aren’t looking. For a reporter who covers politics, the question is which ones to go to and which ones to pass on to wait for that candidate’s next time around. And then there are the ones that are within a certain window of a couple of hours that you can make along with one, maybe two others – no just one other. No two. No, they aren’t that close together. But wait a fourth one just came up and it is close to one but not the other.

Along the way, a lot of candidates for local office are about to declare. More details later but a few one-liners in that regard.

Jamal Whitlow, whom we covered a lot as part of the short-lived Beale Street Tourism Development Authority, is running in the Democratic primary for Shelby County Clerk. Incumbent clerk Wayne Mashburn is term limited and is expected to show up in the May primaries running for another countywide office. Whitlow worked for five years in the clerk’s office, including being the inventory control supervisor.

On the Republican side, Richard Morton who made his ballot debut in 2016 as the Republican nominee for General Sessions Court Clerk is running for Shelby County Commission. Still awaiting word on which district he will be a candidate in.

The business of running for elected office can be a strange world to those who have never done this before. It can be intimidating and sometimes it is meant to be that way. That’s part of the whole Machiavelli quote about power being conceived and not given. The local Coalition of 100 Black Women and Memphis Area Women’s Council and League of Women Voters are offering a Saturday morning seminar at Rhodes College aimed at getting more women of both parties or no party to get into the fray. It covers how to run and why to run and what to do if the candidate’s life is not for you but some other political role is. The axiom about taking the pain out of campaigning will come later in your development. Or you can just watch “The Manchurian Candidate” – the original Frank Sinatra-Laurence Harvey-Angela Lansbury version and go right to the source.