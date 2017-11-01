Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 218 | Thursday, November 2, 2017

Guns to be Allowed at New Tennessee Legislative Complex

By ERIK SCHELZIG, Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – People with state-issued handgun carry permits will be allowed to be armed within Tennessee's new legislative office complex.

Lawmakers and staff are beginning their move into the renovated Cordell Hull office building near the state Capitol this week. The facility is scheduled to open to the public this month.

House Speaker Beth Harwell and Senate Speaker Randy McNally announced Wednesday that people who wish to keep their guns on them inside the building will be required to present their permits at security checkpoints.

Earlier efforts to allow handguns within the old Legislative Plaza complex were thwarted because Gov. Bill Haslam's administration said it had oversight over the building and did not want to go along with the change.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

