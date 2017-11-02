VOL. 132 | NO. 218 | Thursday, November 2, 2017

Mama Gaia will donate 25 percent of all sales made at both its locations Thursday, Nov. 2, to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The Crosstown Concourse location (1350 Concourse Ave., suite 137) is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; the Overton Square location (2144 Madison Ave.) is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visit mamagaia.net for details.

PRSA Memphis will host “Catch Your Readers,” its 2017 professional development program, Thursday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (registration at 8:30 a.m.) at the event space at Central BBQ, 4375 Summer Ave. Nationally recognized writing coach Ann Wylie will teach participants to think like and write for their audience. Register at eventbrite.com; visit facebook.com/prsamemphis for details.

Commercial Real Estate Review & Forecast, part of The Daily News’ 2017 Seminar Series, will be held Thursday, Nov. 2, at 3 p.m. at the Brooks Museum, 1930 Poplar Ave. Join us as a panel of experts discuss office, industrial and retail real estate developments in 2017 and forecast what to expect in 2018. Wine-and-cheese reception to follow. Register at seminars.memphisdailynews.com.

The Cooper Young Business Association will host its annual Young Artist Contest show and reception Thursday, Nov. 2, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Peabody Elementary, 2086 Young Ave. This year’s theme is “Cooper Young Celebrates Local Music and Art!” Visit cooperyoungfestival.com for details.

Germantown Performing Arts Center hosts An Evening with Bruce Hornsby Thursday, Nov. 2, at 7:30 p.m. at GPAC, 1801 Exeter Road. Come early for a reception for featured visual artist Bill Bailey in the GPAC lobby from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the pre-show grove party with live music, food trucks and bar in the GPAC Grove from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Party and reception are free; buy tickets for the Hornsby concert at gpacweb.com.

Beale Street Caravan and Fourth Bluff kick off their Album Sessions lunchtime listening parties with Don Bryant and the Bo-Keys’ “Don’t Give Up on Love” Friday, Nov. 3, on the promenade behind the Cossitt Library. All listening sessions will start at 12:15 p.m. and are free and open to all ages. Silent disco headphones will be provided; headphones reservations are recommended. Attendees are welcome to bring their own lunches. Visit thefourthbluff.com for a fall programming lineup.