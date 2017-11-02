Compressor Maker Announces Smaller Mississippi Expansion

VOL. 132 | NO. 218 | Thursday, November 2, 2017

VERONA, Miss. (AP) – A compressor maker will make a scaled-down expansion of its northeast Mississippi factory after scrapping larger plans.

Tecumseh Products Co. is investing $1.1 million and has started hiring 60 people in Verona. Remaining hiring will boost employment to 327 by 2019.

The Mississippi Development Authority is contributing $200,000 for roof repairs.

Tecumseh stopped making compressors in Aylmer, Ontario, last year, moving work to Mississippi.

Tecumseh won't say how much it pays workers, but MDA spokeswoman Tammy Craft says jobs qualify for incentives giving the company part of worker income taxes. Tecumseh must pay at least $40,600 annually to qualify. Tecumseh could get nearly $1 million on new jobs over 10 years.

The company in 2013 announced 150 jobs and a $10 million investment in Lee County. That work never happened.

