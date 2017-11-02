Campbell Clinic Invests $30M In Germantown

VOL. 132 | NO. 218 | Thursday, November 2, 2017

Campbell Clinic is in the throes of $30 million expansion of its Germantown campus, comprised today of a 60,000-square-foot clinic and 12,000-square-foot ambulatory surgery center on 15 acres near Wolf River Boulevard and Germantown Road.

As a result of relentless growth in demand for orthopedic care, according to Campbell Clinic CEO George Hernandez, the clinic has effectively run out of space and is planning a 120,000-square-foot addition to its Germantown facility.

Hernandez told The Daily News that Campbell Clinic has been working closely with the City of Germantown on this and has a few more approvals that need to be granted for progress to continue.

Within the next 60 days, for example, Campbell plans to apply for a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) award from the city, “a very critical element to our entire financing package,” he said. Campbell Clinic also still needs to submit an application to Germantown’s Design Review Commission for approval of its site plan, Hernandez said, as it relates to things like exterior lighting and landscaping.

In October, Campbell tapped Jupiter, Florida-based Rendina Healthcare Real Estate to represent the clinic on the design, development and construction. Campbell has also retained Nashville-based Davis Stokes Collaborative to be its architect for the project.

“We’ve got five clinics and two ambulatory surgery centers across the metro area, and we just continue to grow to the point where we have no more space for our physicians and services that we offer,” Hernandez said. “It’s really been a result of decades of continued strong growth in orthopedics.

“Our commitment to Germantown, our relocation to Germantown back in the 1990s has just proved to be a really sound business decision. We have some land we purchased at the time we first moved out to Germantown and purchased a lot more property than we anticipated needing at the time. That was 25 years ago, and now we’re to the point where it’s time to build on that vacant property.”

Plans call for building a four-story medical office building on a vacant 5-acre parcel adjacent to the clinic’s current location at 1400 S. Germantown Road. That new facility will include, among other things, outpatient orthopedic clinical space, expanded physical therapy and imaging suites, and an ambulatory surgery center with eight operating rooms.

An option to lease part of the new building to third-party tenants upon completion is also under development.

Campbell decided to go with Rendina for the work, Hernandez said, because the company’s “wealth of experience” in health care real estate will help Campbell built a top-notch venue in a relatively short period of time, while also ensuring no service disruptions during construction.

Rendina has managed health care real estate solutions for nearly 30 years and has developed more than 7 million square feet of real estate.

Across all of its locations, Campbell Clinic employs about 450 people today. At least 250 of those employees are at the Germantown campus.

The expansion will require additional staffing, and while he didn’t have an exact figure, Hernandez said the clinic anticipates “a modest increase in new jobs.”

“In the early 1990s, our physicians blazed the trail to expand specialized medical services eastward in Shelby County,” said Campbell Clinic chief of staff Dr. Fred Azar. “As the population has grown in our area, so has the need for quality orthopedic care. This expansion will allow our organization to continue to grow to meet the demand while remaining a fixture in a very convenient location.”