UTHSC Researchers Studying Why People Grow Old

VOL. 10 | NO. 47 | Saturday, November 18, 2017

A group of researchers led by a University of Tennessee Health Science Center assistant professor is in the midst of a study focused on aging: the science behind it, why it happens, and the scientific framework behind why everyone starts slowing down, going gray and needing more medical care as they get older.

Dr. Khyobeni Mozhui, an assistant professor in the Departments of Preventive Medicine and Genetics, Genomics and Informatics in the College of Medicine at UTHSC, was awarded a $418,000 grant from the National Institutes of Health for the project, which will study the so-called epigenetics of aging. That’s a term that refers to the molecular mechanisms that regulate the way genes in our body manifest themselves.

Our eyes and an organ like, say, our liver both have the same genetic material, Mozhui explains. But obviously, they’re two completely different and distinct things – a result of the molecules and process that controls the traits of a cell.

She’s diving into that control process, in other words, that governs the way people age.

To do it, she’s collaborating with Dr. Megan Mulligan, also of UTHSC, and Dr. Karolina Aberg from Virginia Commonwealth University. Their hope is to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the molecular basis of aging, which could lead to results like better strategies for healthy aging and for enhancing vigor and wellness during old age.

“I think the grand goal for a lot of us who are in aging research is basically – how do we better the health of the human population?” Mozhui said. “What’s happening is we’re an aging society that’s also overmedicated. And the approach we’ve used so far is as we get older and get a specific disease, we treat that disease. You get diabetes, we treat diabetes. You get cancer, we treat cancer. So we’re getting overmedicated, and we’re not necessarily having a better life even though we’re living longer.

“We need to understand the fundamental mechanism of aging, so that you’re not treating a disease as it happens in an old person, but you’re setting up an environment or some kind of intervention that would make the aging population healthier. That’s the grand goal.”

An important aspect of aging is the epigenetic modifications that occur in the DNA. Which is why the team’s research will especially focus on DNA methylation, an epigenetic modification considered to be a biomarker of biological age and possibly predictive of health and life expectancy.

It’s established, for example, that a high-fat diet can accelerate aging, specifically of liver cells, Mozhui explains. Researchers like her want a more comprehensive understanding of such things that can speed up – as well as slow down – the process.

“We want to understand what are the factors that can accelerate or decelerate your biological aging, because your biological age is correlated with your health,” she said.

She points to groundbreaking work in this field from Dr. Steve Horvath (“We call him the clock-watcher”), a professor of human genetics and biostatistics at UCLA who in 2013 authored research explaining how a kind of biological clock – one that’s different from chronological age – explains the age of tissues.

Among the things his research found is that a woman’s breast tissue frequently shows up in testing as biologically older by a few years than the age of the woman herself. Breast cancer, of course, is also one of the most common types of cancer in women.

Another example: A study out from UCLA last year showed that Latinos age more slowly on a molecular level than other ethnicities.

Horvath’s research shows that, while chronological aging is one thing, everyone’s biological clock runs at a different pace. Not only that, it can speed up and slow down. Which is why researchers like Mozhui want a better understanding of it. In addition to knowing how old a person is, in other words, it would be better to know how fast their biological clock is ticking at the moment.

To be sure, there’s nothing in this research that suggests any of the outcomes prevalent in sci-fi movies – eternal life, a reversal of the aging process and the like. The scientific truth a researcher like Mozhui will tell you is that we all, for lack of a better phrase, have a baked-in expiration date.

“I think from an evolutionary perspective, it does make sense that we have only a certain length of viability,” she says, pinpointing that at between 70 to 100-plus years. “And no matter how much we change it, I don’t think we’ll exceed a certain limit. I think there’s an absolute limit.

“One thing we’ve been learning about the epigenetics of aging in recent years is – it seems to encode the passage of time pretty safely. We don’t know what’s bringing the age signature onto the DNA. It’s sort of like barnacles forming on top of the DNA. We don’t know why they’re there. That’s what I want to understand.”