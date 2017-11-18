November 17-23, 2017: This week in Memphis history

VOL. 10 | NO. 47 | Saturday, November 18, 2017

1929: The Chicago Bears come to town to play the Memphis “Sole Owner Tigers” professional football team at Hodges Field – the city’s largest venue at 10,000 seats. The game is arranged by Clarence Saunders, owner of the Memphis team, and George Halas, the Chicago Bears owner and until recently a player.

The Bears team features football legend Red Grange along with fellow future Hall of Famer George Trafton, Paddy Driscoll, Link Lyman, Joey Sternaman and Grange’s younger brother, Garland. Red Grange arrives in the city the Thursday before the Saturday game and plays nine holes on Saunders’ private golf course before attending a high school game at Hodges Field between Catholic High and Memphis University School. That evening he attends the Memphis press’ annual Gridiron Show at The Peabody. The day before the game, a snowstorm dumps five inches on the field at Hodges, where a crew of 30 men work through the night scraping away the snow and using gasoline to burn the turf dry before putting a blanket of straw over the field. The game draws 7,000 people. The Bears win 39-19, giving the Tigers their only loss of the season and setting up a return match after the Tigers played the Hominey Indians, Notre Dame All Stars and Green Bay Packers.

Source: “Tigers By The River” by Wylie Graham McLallen

1983: The Benchmark Hotel, Downtown’s largest black-owned hotel, opens on the northwest corner of Union Avenue and Third Street, across from The Peabody hotel. What had been a fire-damaged motel was renovated over three years at a cost of $4.5 million. At its opening, the 110-room hotel was at full occupancy with an Iowa delegation in the city for the annual Church of God in Christ convocation.

2013: The last in a series of 11 elections in Shelby County in three months. Memphis voters defeated a sales tax hike to fund prekindergarten, and Democrat Raumesh Akbari was elected to the District 91 state House seat vacant since the death of Lois DeBerry.