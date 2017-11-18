Gradient’s Worthington Looks To Increase Access to Pain-Relief Device

VOL. 10 | NO. 47 | Saturday, November 18, 2017

With an extensive history as a researcher in pain management and a dedication to assisting patients suffering from pain due to aging, activity or surgery, Dr. W. Bradley Worthington recently joined Memphis-based Gradient Medical, creator of the Quadrabloc wearable therapeutic magnetic device for managing pain, as its new chief medical officer.

Worthington is the former medical director of The Center for Pain Research and Neuromagnetics at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. In his new position at Gradient, he oversees the company’s clinical program with the goal of advancing Quadrabloc's position in pain management and exploring new opportunities for Quadrabloc to support clinical priorities in dentistry, oral surgery, pre- and post-operative care (orthopedics), physical therapy and wound healing.

Worthington recently spoke with The Memphis News about his new position at Gradient.

Q. Why did you choose to take on this new role with Gradient?

Worthington: Well, I’ve been working on this intellectual property and the science for Quadrabloc for the better part of 25 years.

How I got interested in the technology is that I’m an anesthesiologist and I’m also board certified in critical-care medicine and pain medicine, so I initially got exposed to the technology while I was the co-medical director at a chronic pain facility in Nashville. In that position, I had come to the realization that a lot of things we were doing for patients at that time were not successful.

Q. How does the technology work?

Worthington: There are anywhere from 1,000 to 1,300 pain receptors or C-sensory fibers in every square inch of our body, and the Quadrabloc essentially blocks them from firing. At first, I was very skeptical that something as simple as using this magnetic field could help someone who had chronic everyday pain, many times for years or decades.

We did some pilot studies, and ultimately with that success, certain key individuals were able to introduce the technology at Vanderbilt, and then essentially bring the science to the technology and use the scientific method to determine the mechanism of action and determine if it was safe.

When we looked at the mechanism of action for this magnetic field, we saw that it was very similar in mechanism of action for commonly used drugs, like local anesthetics and anti-inflammatories. All magnetic fields are different, and we were able to determine the ones that were most efficacious for treating pain.

Q. Throughout the course of your career, you have treated hundreds of patients with Quadrabloc and also use the product yourself. Can you comment on your personal experience with the technology?

Worthington: Most people who are involved with Gradient today have had a personal experience with the technology.

Years ago I had a ruptured lumbar disc in my back and was contemplating having surgery. I was able to successfully use Quadrabloc technology and avoid having the surgery. Then a few years later I used it when I had a ruptured cervical disc and shoulder pain as a result of athletic injuries incurred while in college, and I use Quadrabloc to reduce pain in my lower back while biking.

My daughter broke her arm, and we used the fields to block her pain, and we incorporated the magnets into her cast and the fracture healed faster.

I have the technology on my lumbar spine right now.

Q. What are some common ailments that you have seen the technology used for?

Worthington: Over the years, I’ve had countless friends and neighbors and hundreds of patients in research studies who’ve had issues with general everyday pain and have used the technology for things like carpal tunnel, dental pain, migraines, menstrual pain and back pain.

Q. Regarding the company’s nonpharmaceutical approach to pain management, including the magnetic Quadrabloc device, what are your thoughts about the current opioid epidemic in Tennessee?

Worthington: As physicians, we have relied on narcotics as the primary method to treat pain. The drugs are very addictive and oftentimes cause new problems worse than pain.

Everything that I’ve been involved with clinically, academically and entrepreneurially in the last 30 years has been focused on how we can help patients that have chronic, acute and cancer pain, and how can we avoid using the current standard of care that clearly doesn’t work very well. I hope to be a resource for other physicians who have also seen that our current treatment options are not effective, and in the case of opioids have become an epidemic.

Those numbers are staggering. For every person that dies of a drug overdose, there are another 800-plus patients who are in various stages of use, misuse, abuse or treatment. There are 200,000 Tennesseans who are awaiting treatment for opioid addiction, and one in six Tennesseans are misusing or abusing opioids. The majority of those people sought out medical help and many were given an opioid prescription for a legitimate medical problem.

Q. What’s next for Gradient and Quadrabloc?

Worthington: One of my goals is to make the technology more available at the point of care, not only to consumers but also to licensed health care providers. We’re specifically targeting physical and occupational therapists.