VOL. 10 | NO. 47 | Saturday, November 18, 2017

New Ballet Ensemble will perform “Nut ReMix” with special guest Charles “Lil Buck” Riley Friday through Sunday, Nov. 17-19, at the Cannon Center, 255 N. Main St. The show is a new take on Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” set on Beale Street, with music performed by the Memphis Symphony Orchestra and Big Band. Visit newballet.org for times and tickets.

Playhouse on the Square will present “Peter Pan” Friday, Nov. 17, through Dec. 31 at 66 S. Cooper St. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for times and tickets.

Memphis Botanic Garden will hold the Big Bugs Campfire Party Friday, Nov. 17, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. Enjoy a campfire and evening activities for the whole family, including a nocturnal hike to see the “Big Bugs” exhibit, a take-home craft, dinner and s’mores. Advance tickets required; cost is $8 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com or call 901-636-4131.

Overton Square’s free Fall Music Series continues with Chad Perry Friday, Nov. 17, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the heated outdoor Tower Courtyard, 2100 Trimble Place. Local beers and seasonal refreshments available for purchase. Folding chairs and blankets welcome; no coolers or outside alcoholic beverages allowed. Visit overtonsquare.com.

The National Civil Rights Museum will screen “The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson” Friday, Nov. 17, at 6:30 p.m. at the museum, 450 Mulberry St. The documentary seeks to uncover the truth behind the 1992 death of the transgender gay rights icon while celebrating her legacy. Cost is free. Visit civilrightsmuseum.org.

The Enchanted Forest Festival of Trees opens Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Pink Palace Museum, 3050 Central Ave., with Santa landing on the museum’s front lawn at 9 a.m. The Enchanted Forest, a Memphis holiday tradition full of animated characters, model trains and decorated trees, is on display through Dec. 31 (except Thanksgiving and Christmas Day). Visit memphismuseums.org or call 901-636-2362 for details.

Carriage Crossing will kick off the holidays with Santa’s helicopter arrival and a Toys for Tots drive Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Merchants Park Circle between Courtyard Marriott and Macy’s. Families can enjoy a free doughnut, Santa swag and holiday music, and donations of new, unwrapped toys will be accepted during the event. Visit shopcarriagecrossing.com for details.

Memphis College of Art’s 67th annual Holiday Bazaar & Fundraiser is open Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Rust Hall, 1930 Poplar Ave. More than 100 artists will be selling a wide variety of items ranging from paintings to T-shirts to paper goods and more. Admission is free. A preview party is Friday, Nov. 17, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; tickets are $50. Visit mca.edu.

The Downtown Memphis annual holiday tree lighting takes place Saturday, Nov. 18, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (tree lighting at 5:30 p.m.) at the corner of Peabody Place and Main Street. Enjoy a special appearance by Fabled Santa, holiday carolers, arts and crafts, hot cocoa and s’mores, and more. Admission is free. Visit downtownmemphis.com.

The Jason Motte Foundation will hold the 2017 Memphis Cornhole Challenge, a fundraiser for West Cancer Center, Saturday, Nov. 18, at 6:15 p.m. (doors at 5:30) at The Columns at One Commerce Square. The event, hosted by Atlanta Braves pitcher Jason Motte and his wife, Caitlin, will feature friendly competition, live and silent auctions, and more. Visit jasonmottefoundation.org/cornhole for details and tickets.

Music From The Masses, an inaugural concert featuring the Tennessee Mass Choir, Arkansas Gospel Mass Choir and the Mississippi Mass Choir, along with special guest performances, Saturday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. at New Salem Baptist Church, 2237 South Parkway E. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Visit musicfromthemasses.org.

Willie Mitchell’s Royal Studios will host Sixty Soulful Years, the final event in its 60th anniversary series, Saturday, Nov. 18, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Orpheum Theatre, 203 S. Main St. The star-studded event will be a musical journey through Royal’s past, present and future featuring music, dance, film and fun. Buy tickets at ticketmaster.com or royalstudios.com.

Overton Square’s free Fall Music Series continues with Brooks Gengenbach Saturday, Nov. 18, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the heated outdoor Tower Courtyard, 2100 Trimble Place. Local beers and seasonal refreshments available for purchase. Folding chairs and blankets welcome; no coolers or outside alcoholic beverages allowed. Visit overtonsquare.com.

Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center will host “Merry Christmas Darling: Carpenters’ Christmas” Saturday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at BPACC, 3663 Appling Road. Led by singer Michelle Berting Brett and accompanied by a seven-piece band, the show is based around the Carpenters’ Christmas albums. Tickets are $35. Visit bpacc.org.