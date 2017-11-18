Editorial: Want to Rock the Vote? Recognize You Matter

VOL. 10 | NO. 47 | Saturday, November 18, 2017

On the other side of New Year’s Day you will be reading, seeing and hearing a lot more about the 2018 elections on the local, state and federal levels, but make no mistake, the campaigns are already underway.

For now, most of the work is still underground: establishing an organization, raising money to sustain it, and vying to get the support of various political players and pros behind a particular candidate.

If you think “political players and pros” means those with a direct vested interest or hope in the outcome of a race, you’d be correct … but your answer would be incomplete.

Anyone who votes is a player in this process. You probably know that already; after all, our political system pays ample lip service to the notion that “every vote matters.”

Maybe we’d all benefit from changing that refrain to “every voter matters,” because voters who realize they hold the power to effect change – not just at the ballot box, but beyond it – are the ones who ultimately will.

Now, this is a scary thought for entrenched politicos who want to keep the circle of influence small and controllable.

When voters know they matter, they might take more interest in who’s running. Perhaps they’ll knock on some doors or hand out materials as campaign volunteers. Maybe they’ll actually run for office themselves and learn from the first-time experience; they could even win.

Even more troublesome are the voters who aren’t only interested in whether a candidate is Republican or Democrat. Voters who care about issues and philosophies more than poll numbers. Voters who are willing to tune out the splashy advertisements and general campaign noise so they can really hear what candidates are – or aren’t – saying.

Donkeys and elephants are symbols. They don’t hold up well as spirit animals in a truer politics.

Voting isn’t an obligation, though many of the appeals for voter turnout will describe it as a “duty.” And for some of us, that’s synonymous with a task that is the right thing to do.

All of that is true, but again, it’s an incomplete version. Your vote has value, but there’s more value in your awareness and the stance you take on the issues that matter to you – both when choosing a candidate and in the way you live your life, election year or not.

There’s also compromise and the ability to have your view changed as you encounter resistance or different viewpoints. Compromise in a political context doesn’t mean holding your nose to vote against what you don’t want by choosing the lesser of two evils.

Hold your nose only if you believe voting is the quick end of political and civic involvement. It’s just the beginning. Your comfort is far from guaranteed beyond that, but your ambitions and expectations will be greater.