Grizzlies PG Conley Out for Two Weeks and Counting

VOL. 10 | NO. 47 | Saturday, November 18, 2017

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley will be shut down for at least the next two weeks because of a sore left heel and Achilles. Conley had missed two of the team’s first 14 games because of the soreness, including the team’s loss to Indiana on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Conley has battled soreness issues with his feet in the past. In his 11th season, he is averaging 17.1 points and 4.1 assists in 12 games. The Grizzlies, in a statement, said there is “no timetable for his return” but a medical update would be provided in two weeks.

Conley, 30, has not played more than 73 games in a season in each of the four previous years.