Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 229 | Friday, November 17, 2017

Smith New Chairman of Greater Memphis Chamber

By Bill Dries

Updated 8:54PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Email reporter | Comments ()

Richard W. Smith, president and CEO of FedEx Trade Networks and son of FedEx founder Fred Smith, is the new chairman of the board of the Greater Memphis Chamber.

He was the choice of the chamber board Thursday evening. He succeeds Carolyn Hardy, president and CEO of Chism Hardy Investments, in the post with a two-year term. Hardy was elected chairwoman of the chamber’s Chairman’s Circle earlier this week.

Smith, who was a founding co-chair of the Chairman’s Circle, says he wants to keep the momentum going that Hardy created in the areas of private sector supply diversity – specifically the number of business-to-business contracts awarded to minority and women-owned businesses.

He says those efforts along with the government contract efforts along the same lines at City Hall “have moved the needle in the right direction for the first time in a long time.”

“We still have more work to do,” Smith added in a written statement. “And we remain committed to ensuring that the economic pie is distributed more evenly. Now, however, the focus turns to growing that pie as aggressively as possible, for everyone."

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 94 255 19,484
MORTGAGES 89 312 22,804
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 60 8,303 8,303
BUILDING PERMITS 207 631 39,822
BANKRUPTCIES 62 296 13,044
BUSINESS LICENSES 21 173 6,116
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 30 117 12,966
MARRIAGE LICENSES 26 50 4,827

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.