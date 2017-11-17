Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 229 | Friday, November 17, 2017

Report: Time Inc. in Merger Talks With Meredith

The Associated Press

Updated 3:07PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NEW YORK (AP) Time Inc. is considering a sale to fellow publisher Meredith Corp., according to media reports.

The New York Times initially reported that the New York-based publisher of Time and People is involved in a new round of negotiations with Meredith, the publisher of Family Circle and Better Homes and Gardens.

The report, based on anonymous sources, also says that billionaire brothers Charles G. and David H. Koch are backing Meredith's offer with more than $500 million in equity. Meredith is based in Des Moines, Iowa.

Time and Meredith both declined comment on the reports.

The reported negotiations come after speculation over a sales process earlier this year. Time had said several parties expressed interest, but no sales process was ever initiated. Time's board then decided the company should continue with its strategic plan, which includes growing its digital revenue and brand extensions. Aside from its namesake magazine, it also owns brands like Sports Illustrated and Fortune.

Time has posted annual losses for two straight years and revenue has been declining.

A deal in 2013 between Time and Meredith collapsed.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 94 255 19,484
MORTGAGES 89 312 22,804
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 60 8,303 8,303
BUILDING PERMITS 207 631 39,822
BANKRUPTCIES 62 296 13,044
BUSINESS LICENSES 21 173 6,116
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 30 117 12,966
MARRIAGE LICENSES 26 50 4,827

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.