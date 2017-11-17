Philadelphia Firm Poised To Launch New Plant

VOL. 132 | NO. 229 | Friday, November 17, 2017

Philadelphia-based chemical manufacturer Peroxychem received a seven-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes incentive from the Economic Development Growth Engine for Memphis and Shelby County to build a 108,000-square-foot facility at the M.C. Stiles Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Peroxychem plans to invest $9.6 million to build a ground-up peracetic acid production plant at 335 Stiles Drive that includes $2.7 million in construction costs and $4.3 million to buy manufacturing equipment and other personal property.

“(Peracetic acid) is used as a disinfectant,” said Alberto Garibi, vice president of business development said. “It has been used in the food and beverage industry for more than three decades and we are now starting to use it in water treatment applications. Here in Memphis, we’re starting with using it for the disinfection of wastewater.”

Since the M.C. Stiles Wastewater Treatment Plant sits on more than 100 acres of city-owned land at the confluence of the Mississippi and Wolf rivers just north of Harbor Town, Preoxychem will lease an unused portion of the site’s northeastern corner to build its facility.

“Currently the site is generating zero tax dollars due to it being city owned,” EDGE economic development specialist Trey McKnight said. “However, with the estimated private investment, taxes rise more than $32,000 during the PILOT, and upon PILOT termination, taxes rise dramatically to just over $101,000 annually.”

During the entire PILOT term, EDGE estimates that the project will generate $788,868 in local tax revenues, while saving the applicant $692,253 for a 1.14 cost-to-benefit ratio.

Of that $788,868 generated in tax revenues, $107,289 would come from construction cost taxes, $230,751 would come from property taxes and the remaining $450,828 would come from operational taxes.

Additionally, Peroxychem will create 15 net new jobs with an average annual salary of $56,667 excluding benefits.

“This is a chemical manufacturing facility, so we will have a number of different jobs that range from supervisor to what we call a senior plant operator,” Garibi said.

Of those 15 jobs, Peroxychem is looking to hire two supervisors who will average $80,000 per year, two lead operators and five driver/technicians averaging $60,000 a year, and six operators averaging $45,000.

“We are going to work with a local firm to help us identify operators in the region and people with experience in chemical manufacturing,” Garibi said. “People who used to work, for example, in the Cargill plant. That kind of skillset.”

Per the terms of the PILOT, Peroxychem will be required to spend a total of $794,654 with city of Memphis and Shelby County certified minority and women-owned business enterprises, including 25 percent of the construction and site-work costs.

“We plan to go through with construction and hiring in the next few week,” Garibi said.

Peroxychem employs more than 500 people in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Spain, Germany, Thailand, China and the Philippines and is a manufacturer of hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid and persulfates for environmental, food safety, paper products, and other uses.